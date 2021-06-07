NEC Expected To Approve Rs2.1tr Development Spending Today – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The National Economic Council (NEC) is meeting here on Monday (today) to approve around 2.135 trillion rupees from the Consolidated Development Budget for the next few years (EF2021-22) from the federal and provincial governments, almost 61% more high than the current years. development allowance of Rs1.324tr.

The country’s highest constitutional forum on economic decision-making will also set the GDP growth rate target for the next few years at 4.8% against the revised rate of 3.94% for the current year. The growth target of 4.8% for the next few years should be reached thanks to a growth of 3.4% in agriculture, 6.8% in industry, of which 6.2% in manufacturing, and 4.7% in the service sector.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the CEN meeting whose members include four provincial chief ministers and as many federal and provincial ministers. The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also attend the meetings of the NEC, although they are not official members.

The Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for fiscal year 2021-22 already recommended by the Annual Plan Coordinating Committee (APCC) for the approval of NECs amounts to Rs 900 billion, compared to Rs 650 billion. Rupees for the current year, an increase of 38.5%. The PSDP for FY2021-22 also included foreign funding of Rs101bn in the form of loans and grants.

On the other hand, the four provinces have communicated their cumulative Annual Development Plans (ADP) for next year at Rs1.235tr, which is almost 83pc above the target of Rs674bn for the current year. Provincial ADPs of Rs1.235tr include a foreign exchange component of approximately Rs192bn.

As such, the overall national development portfolio for the next fiscal year is estimated at Rs2.135tr, including a total foreign exchange component of Rs193bn.

PSDP allocations for next year are increased despite the fact that the use of funds for the current year has so far remained well below target. Officials said the use of the rupee component amounted to only 55% of funds earmarked in the budget.

The Planning Commission reported that local Rs577bn funding was allocated to the federal development program in the budget, but only Rs319bn could be used as of May 25 nearly 11 months of the fiscal year. The commission also said it had authorized the use of around 473 billion rupees as of May 25.

However, so far much better than expected international aid and loans have poured into the country, increasing overall utilization to a reasonable level.

The Planning Commission said budget estimates put foreign aid for the current year at 73 billion rupees, but in reality about 87 billion rupees came in and the full amount had already been spent. used. He said the total use of the PSDP, including local funds and foreign aid, reached Rs406bn or 62pc of the total allocation of Rs650bn.

In an explanation to the NEC, the Planning Commission reported that usage remained low due to the Covid-19 pandemic which negatively affected development activities. The NEC would be informed that 255 projects costing Rs 218 billion would be completed by June 30, 2021.

Even though the total funds requested by Federal Departments, Provinces, AJK and Britain amounted to Rs1.5tr for FY2021-22, allocations were contained at Rs900bn given the capacity of use, fiscal space and government priorities. Priority has been given to allocating funds to projects that are expected to be completed by June 2023 and high-impact job-generating projects, the commission said.

The next priority was given to projects spending more than 50% of the project cost, followed by those requiring rupee coverage for overseas-funded projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, according to the space. budget available.

Ruling ITP priority projects approved over the past two years have received around 25pc of PSDP Rs900bn or around Rs225bn.

About Rs 104 billion has been allocated for special development purposes, of which an overall allocation of Rs 56 billion has been provided for in the budget of the finance ministry without any safeguard projects subsequently being identified by PTI parliamentarians. and 27 billion rupees in the cabinet division.

A total of Rs509bn out of Rs900bn is allocated to infrastructure. Of this amount, 99.4 billion rupees (11pc) are intended for water resources to support large multipurpose dams, in particular the Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand and Dasu dams, and 265 billion rupees (29pc) for transport. and communications, including financing the Rs 43 billion sustainability gap to support public-private partnership projects.

A total of five special packages already announced by the government are proposed for regional equalization with a total allocation of Rs133bn to show a new initiative, but it also includes Rs54bn for the development of the merged districts of the tribal region, and Rs45bn for AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan a usual annual feature.

An amount of Rs 34 billion has been allocated to the three remaining projects, including the Fast Track Development Plan for Southern Balochistan, the Karachi Transformation Plan and the development of 14 priority districts in Sindh.

About 57% of the total allocation has been proposed for the infrastructure sector to ensure modern infrastructure and attract foreign investment. The proposed allocation for the energy sector is Rs103bn (11pc of the total size) and that for physical planning and housing is Rs41bn (5pc of the total size).

Within the social sectors, an allocation of 28 billion rupees has been proposed for the health sector and 42 billion rupees for the education sector. The proposed allocation for the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program is Rs14bn for next year. The science and information technology sector will receive 29 billion rupees, while 15 billion rupees will go to production sectors such as industries, food and agriculture. Rs 10 billion has been allocated for the Karachi-Peshawar Main Line (ML-1) rail project of Rs1.119.3tr.

It is estimated that in addition to the PSDP financing of 900 billion rupees, an investment of about 60 billion rupees will be made in various sectors through innovative financing (PSDP plus) on modes of construction, ownership and transfer and public-private partnership. In this regard, the Private Public Authority (P3A) currently has 50 projects in various stages of processing with an aggregate value of around Rs2tr covering railways, roads, logistics, science and technology, water , aviation and health.

Posted in Dawn, June 7, 2021

