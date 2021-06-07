Politics
What happened to Boris Johnson’s book on Shakespeare? Stratford-upon-Avon is curious about …
The mystery of what happened to Boris Johnson’s book on Shakespeare came to light last week when rumors began to circulate about its progress.
Prior to becoming Prime Minister, Hodder & Stoughton and US publishers Riverhead apparently gave Mr Johnson a hefty lead of half a million to complete The Riddle of Genius. It was originally due to be published in 2016, to mark the 400 years since the death of the playwrights.
According to the Sunday Times this week, there were concerns that former aide Dominic Cummings was about the select committee chatter about how Johnson skipped Cobra’s meetings to continue his epic 130,000-word tome. This led Downing Street to make a preemptive denial, claiming that was absolutely not the reason Johnson missed the meetings.
The February 2020 meetings were particularly crucial in deciding how to handle the upcoming Covid-19 pandemic.
The Prime Minister would have been eliminated during this period vital to the domain of grace and favor of Chevening in order to finally write The Enigma of the Genius. Completing the task was apparently crucial so that he could afford his divorce from Marina Wheeler.
Amazon still has The Riddle of Genius as an upcoming title on its website. In the description it is written: From the inimitable British journalist and politician to the successful broom head, a celebration of the most famous Briton of all time.
With characteristic curiosity, verve and wit, Boris Johnson sets out to determine whether the Bard is indeed all he claims to be, and if so, why and how he explores the intriguing themes of the plays, and how they s ‘address to them. us through the centuries: illicit sex and power struggles; fratricide and matricide; confused identities and hormonal adolescents; racism, jealousy, political corruption.
Shakespeare scholars are somewhat skeptical of what The Riddle of Genius will add to the canon of criticism and literary thought on the bard.
Emma Smith, professor of Shakespeare studies at the University of Oxford, has suggested that thinking about the genius conundrum is a pointless quest.
She said: I think that’s probably an unanswered question, and all of Shakespeare’s biographies have felt a sense of disappointment that the facts of life don’t really fit into the transcendence of the work. The mismatch between these two things is troubling or disappointing. He’s an ordinary man but we want him to be a god on a pedestal.
Meanwhile, Stratford Shakespeare scholar Dr Paul Edmondson observed wryly: “Rumor,” as Shakespeare shows us, “is painted full of tongues.” And I’ve heard plenty of rumors about Mr. Johnson’s highly anticipated book on Shakespeare. He himself can remind us of several Shakespearean figures – Falstaff perhaps – and, alas, he knows what it is to be betrayed by an old friend, as Julius Caesar was betrayed by Brutus. I am happy to live in a country where the Prime Minister is producing a book on Shakespeare. I look forward to reading Mr Johnson’s book because then I can tell the truth about it.
Meanwhile
An Argentinian presenter made a terrible blunder last week when she announced the death of writer William Shakespeare 405 years too late.
Noelia Novillo was teased around the world when she mistook the Stratford-born bard for William ‘Bill’ Shakespeare, an 81-year-old man from Coventry. Bill made headlines last year after becoming one of the first people in the UK to receive a Covid vaccine, sadly passed away last week.
In her awkward report on Channel 26 television, Ms. Novillo said: “We have news that has stunned us all given the greatness of this man. We are talking about William Shakespeare and his death.
As we all know he is one of the most important English writers – for me the master. He’s there. He was the first man to receive the coronavirus vaccine. He died in England at the age of 81.
After trying to blame it on misplaced punctuation, Ms Novillo apologized on social media and said: I have to admit my mistake. Thank you very much for listening. Have a good day.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]