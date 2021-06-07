The mystery of what happened to Boris Johnson’s book on Shakespeare came to light last week when rumors began to circulate about its progress.

Prior to becoming Prime Minister, Hodder & Stoughton and US publishers Riverhead apparently gave Mr Johnson a hefty lead of half a million to complete The Riddle of Genius. It was originally due to be published in 2016, to mark the 400 years since the death of the playwrights.

According to the Sunday Times this week, there were concerns that former aide Dominic Cummings was about the select committee chatter about how Johnson skipped Cobra’s meetings to continue his epic 130,000-word tome. This led Downing Street to make a preemptive denial, claiming that was absolutely not the reason Johnson missed the meetings.

The February 2020 meetings were particularly crucial in deciding how to handle the upcoming Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister would have been eliminated during this period vital to the domain of grace and favor of Chevening in order to finally write The Enigma of the Genius. Completing the task was apparently crucial so that he could afford his divorce from Marina Wheeler.

Amazon still has The Riddle of Genius as an upcoming title on its website. In the description it is written: From the inimitable British journalist and politician to the successful broom head, a celebration of the most famous Briton of all time.

With characteristic curiosity, verve and wit, Boris Johnson sets out to determine whether the Bard is indeed all he claims to be, and if so, why and how he explores the intriguing themes of the plays, and how they s ‘address to them. us through the centuries: illicit sex and power struggles; fratricide and matricide; confused identities and hormonal adolescents; racism, jealousy, political corruption.

Shakespeare scholars are somewhat skeptical of what The Riddle of Genius will add to the canon of criticism and literary thought on the bard.

Emma Smith, professor of Shakespeare studies at the University of Oxford, has suggested that thinking about the genius conundrum is a pointless quest.

She said: I think that’s probably an unanswered question, and all of Shakespeare’s biographies have felt a sense of disappointment that the facts of life don’t really fit into the transcendence of the work. The mismatch between these two things is troubling or disappointing. He’s an ordinary man but we want him to be a god on a pedestal.

Boris Johnson in a thoughtful mood.

Meanwhile, Stratford Shakespeare scholar Dr Paul Edmondson observed wryly: “Rumor,” as Shakespeare shows us, “is painted full of tongues.” And I’ve heard plenty of rumors about Mr. Johnson’s highly anticipated book on Shakespeare. He himself can remind us of several Shakespearean figures – Falstaff perhaps – and, alas, he knows what it is to be betrayed by an old friend, as Julius Caesar was betrayed by Brutus. I am happy to live in a country where the Prime Minister is producing a book on Shakespeare. I look forward to reading Mr Johnson’s book because then I can tell the truth about it.

Meanwhile

An Argentinian presenter made a terrible blunder last week when she announced the death of writer William Shakespeare 405 years too late.

Noelia Novillo was teased around the world when she mistook the Stratford-born bard for William ‘Bill’ Shakespeare, an 81-year-old man from Coventry. Bill made headlines last year after becoming one of the first people in the UK to receive a Covid vaccine, sadly passed away last week.

In her awkward report on Channel 26 television, Ms. Novillo said: “We have news that has stunned us all given the greatness of this man. We are talking about William Shakespeare and his death.

As we all know he is one of the most important English writers – for me the master. He’s there. He was the first man to receive the coronavirus vaccine. He died in England at the age of 81.

After trying to blame it on misplaced punctuation, Ms Novillo apologized on social media and said: I have to admit my mistake. Thank you very much for listening. Have a good day.