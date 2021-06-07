The first railway project on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi gains momentum





JAKARTA – Long-delayed project to build the first railway on Indonesian island of Sulawesi gains traction, with contractors securing Rs 693.8 billion ($ 48.5 million) in legally compliant syndicated loan Islamic led by Bank Syariah Indonesia. The funding agreement is for the construction of a 145 km system encompassing five municipalities and regencies in South Sulawesi Province. It will connect the provincial capital Makassar, the largest city in the east of the Indonesian island, to the city of Parepare. Commercial operations are expected to start next year. The line is the first phase of a large, long-term plan to develop a 2,000 km trans-Sulawesi rail network that will allow travel from Makassar at the southern tip of the island to Manado at the northern end. Sulawesi, characterized by elongated peninsulas and historically known as Celebes, is the 11th largest island in the world. “The Makassar-Parepare railway will (…) meet the demand for passenger and freight transport and support national connectivity,” the state-owned construction company PP Persero said in a press release on Thursday. , on the day the financing agreement is signed. “The project (…) is expected to help accelerate national economic growth, especially for the people of South Sulawesi.” PP Persero is part of the Celebes Railway Indonesia consortium created in 2019 to continue the implementation of the program. It includes the local unit of China Communications Construction Company. Construction, which began in 2015, was previously overseen and funded by the Ministry of Transportation. The private consortium took over in 2019 and the project is now classified as a public-private partnership. Despite being included in the list of so-called national priority projects, construction has been delayed from the previous operational start-up target of 2018. Local media cited problems with land acquisition, while progress were also slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. The total cost of the Makassar-Parepare stage is estimated at at least 8,200 billion rupees. It’s part of President Joko Widodo’s infrastructure push that includes numerous projects to boost connectivity in the underdeveloped eastern half of the nation which consists of more than 17,000 islands. Railways in Indonesia date back to when the country was a Dutch colony. Across the vast archipelago, rail transport is only available on the smaller but densely populated island of Java, as well as via limited services in a few parts of Sumatra. The government also has plans for a 53 trillion rupee rail project in East Kalimantan – the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, shared with Malaysia and Brunei – although it has come to naught. . In a separate press release, BSI said other members of the loan syndicate for the Makassar-Parepare rail project are state-owned infrastructure finance company Sarana Multi Infrastruktur and its subsidiary, Indonesia Infrastructure Finance. It is one of the first major infrastructure projects that BSI has granted loans to since it was established as a merged entity of three Islamic law, or Sharia, government lenders in February. The share price of BSI, Indonesia’s largest sharia bank, fell 4.4% to Rs 1,960 on Monday morning after closing 6.8% higher on Friday. Unlike the slow pace of railway construction, the government has been aggressive in pursuing the construction of new roads nationwide. Other large-scale infrastructure initiatives include a China-backed high-speed railway connecting Jakarta to the West Java capital of Bandung, the Japanese-funded deepwater port of Patimban also to West Java, and most recently a landmark $ 32 billion project to move the country’s capital from congested Jakarta to East Kalimantan Province in Borneo in 2024.







