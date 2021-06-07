At least 30 dead and dozens injured in two train collisions





A collision between two passenger express trains in Sindh’s Ghotki district left at least 36 dead and dozens injured on Monday, with the death toll likely to rise as rescuers still attempt to access several coaches mutilated.

Pakistan Railway (PR) officials said the collision occurred between the Millat Express, which was traveling from Karachi to Sargodha, and the Sir Syed Express, coming from Rawalpindi. The incident occurred between Raiti and Obaro stations.

A PR spokesperson added that the crash happened after cars on a train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell on the opposite track, where they were struck by another train, the Sir Syed Express.

At least 30 dead have been transported to surrounding hospitals, senior district police official Umar Tufail told a local television station.

He said he expected the toll to rise as there were still mutilated train compartments that rescuers had not been able to access despite the passage of hours since the accident in Ghotki district, in the southern province of Sindh.

The Pakistani army and paramilitary Rangers have also reached the site of the incident and are assisting in the rescue efforts.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said military medics and ambulances had been dispatched from Pano Aqil and were participating in the rescue operation. Army engineers and specialized urban search and rescue (USAR) teams are airlifted from Rawalpindi to aid the efforts.

ISPR added that two helicopters were flying from Multan for casualty evacuation while relief was being prepared and would be dispatched “shortly”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked by “the horrible accident” and added that he had asked the Minister of Railways to visit the scene of the accident and provide medical assistance to the injured and support for the families of those who lost their lives in the mishap.

Read more: Pakistani Railways to take action against ghost workers

He also said he was ordering a full investigation into the “railway security loopholes”.

Shocked by the horrific train crash in Ghotki early this morning, leaving 30 passengers dead. Asked the Minister of Railways to reach the site and provide medical assistance to the injured and support to the families of the dead. Order a full investigation into railway safety loopholes

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 7, 2021

The senior police official added that there were up to 25 people in a compartment who had not yet been consulted.

The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Sindh expressed their condolences for the loss of precious lives.

Rescue efforts are underway and the injured are being transferred to local medical facilities.

(This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos