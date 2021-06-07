Treat the disease, not the symptoms – Journal





Take away all the subsidies, the support prices, the interest-free loans, but give us a better research regime. Making a single-line budget that begins and ends with research seems to be building a consensus among farmers, their representative bodies and independent analysts, as the nation waits for the next budget bill.

Expressing these sentiments, Bilal Israel of Farmers Associate Pakistan says that the past two decades, especially the persistent cotton crisis, have proven that Pakistan lacks reliable seeds for most crops. These are either expensive imports or the farmer suffers. Rapid climate change has added another dimension to the challenge. This is an existential emergency that cannot be addressed by small grants here and there or by making small loans cheaper; these things help decrease the pain but do not treat the disease.

Multiply the research budget, organize a performance audit of current research institutions, set them targets, force the provinces to duplicate the federal effort in their areas of jurisdiction and make every penny and every person accountable. Please treat the disease, not the symptoms, Bilal insists.

Even symptomatic treatment has not worked but only makes the disease worse, says Khalid Khokhar of Pakistan’s Kissan Ittehad (PKI). The PKI, in a recent letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, had suggested declaring 2021 as an agricultural year, which involved increasing the research allowance, to begin with, to at least 2pc of agricultural GDP, which is a pittance. 0.18pc.

Research should be top agricultural priority in next budget, say all stakeholders

It also included some small steps such as wellbore invoices billed at a flat rate of Rs 5.35 per unit with all taxes and duties included. He also requested a forensic audit of programs launched on behalf of producers. He called on the government to bring fertilizer prices back to the level of 2018, when Pakistan Tehreek Insaf took over, as they have since risen significantly and increased the cost of production. A bag of di-ammonium phosphate cost Rs 3,020 in January 2018 and Rs 5,465 in March 2021. Likewise, a bag of urea that cost Rs 1,400 in January 2018 was selling for Rs 1,720 in March 2021. prices of other fertilizers are not very different.

The government has been reluctant to implement what its own committee has suggested. As, the Governor’s (Punjab) Committee on Agriculture for Cotton recommended a support price of Rs 5,000 per maund and Rs 15,000 per acre of direct cash subsidy to induce them to grow cotton. No one has any idea what happened to these recommendations. The government must get its act together with regard to the agricultural sector and the next budget is an opportunity for it to show that it is serious, believes Mr. Khokhar.

In addition to research, which remains fundamental to any effort to improve agriculture, commercialization requires just as much attention and effort, says Dr Iqrar A Khan, author of the provincial agricultural policy and former vice-chancellor of the University. of agriculture in Faisalabad.

Even for the current level of production, which is by no means satisfactory and research remains the only hope of improving it, markets have consistently failed farmers. Monopolies and cartels, as the Prime Minister even regularly emphasizes, reign supreme.

Much to the misfortune of farmers, a number of committees and commissions were formed in the recent and distant past to come up with a solution. They recommended legal measures and they were enacted at different stages. All the legal paraphernalia is already in place, but in vain as far as the market is concerned. Pakistan’s Competition Commission has fined several industries over the past two decades for the same crime. The circus around the Sugar Cane Factory Control Act is another example of how these cartels have neutralized all efforts to regulate these industries.

No one expects the government to end these monopolies (although it is not an entirely unreasonable expectation either) in a matter of months or days, but it must act to dilute them. He made a heroic effort to control the sugar industry recently, but then gave in cowardly. There are a number of dos and don’ts for government; he must not do business, but neither must he leave private matters unchecked. Keeping the markets clean is his first duty and he must make an allocation for it in the budget, he suggests.

According to farmers, along with research and commercialization, technology is the third critical area that requires equal, if not more, official attention as the technology would link research to the field. Pakistan has seen massive tractorization in recent decades, as well as the increase of some other basic implements like plows, threshers and harvesters. It’s also time to move to more upscale areas, suggests Sher Shah Durrani of Shikarpur.

It is a documented fact that post-harvest losses in Pakistan are over 40%, which means almost half of the produce is lost before it reaches the market.

The world has found technological solutions and every type of machine is available in the world. The challenge for the government is to locate it, both in manufacture and in use. Since imported machinery is prohibitively expensive, localization, as China has done before, is the only solution, and it cannot be done without official help. The government must reflect its determination in the budget. It needs to build a network (loans, technology transfer, better marketing, etc.) of incentives to help locate the manufacturing of machinery that helps critical areas of agriculture, otherwise farmers and Pakistan will continue to be at the forefront. lags behind by producing half of the world average and then losing half of it. on the ground, concludes Durrani.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, June 7, 2021

