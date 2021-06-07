PM accepted MQM’s request for a new census: Noor ul Amin





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted the request of the allied party of the PTI to the government, the MQM, for a new census in the country and assured that a substantial financial allocation would be made for this purpose in the next budget, a- we learned reliably.

“The MQM delegation met Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 4 in Islamabad and raised the issue of the census with the Prime Minister and asked him for a new census in the country. The Prime Minister accepted this request and assured that he would keep his promise, ”Federal Minister of Information Technology Ameen-ul-Haq, who is also a leader of the MQM, told The Nation exclusively.

Ameen said the MQM believed the last census in 2017 was not fair, especially in Sindh, and ignored the urban population.

He said the census is supposed to take place every 5 years, therefore the next census is expected to take place in 2022, which the prime minister agreed to.

He said the MQM delegation also raised the issue of false homes of non-Urdu speaking people in Karachi and Hyderabad. Sharing the details, Ameen-ul-Haq said that a person who belongs to an interior Sindh, studied there and after completing his studies comes to Karachi and gets a job in no time at the home of Karachi, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the rights of the urban population.

“This practice must be stopped because with this practice, educated young people in Karachi and Hyderabad are deprived of their jobs in Karachi,” he said.

The minister said that the two largest cities of Sindh Karachi and Hyderabad are facing huge development challenges, no attention has been paid to the modernization of civilian infrastructure including roads, drinking water and sanitation in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Speaking about the public order situation, Ameen said, the prime minister’s attention was drawn to this issue and he assured that the federal government would not ignore this and has already raised the issue with the chief minister. from Sindh through Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who last visited Karachi. week.

