Lijiang Scenic Area in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. [Provided to China Daily]



Editor’s Note: This year, the Chinese Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding. China Daily publishes a series of articles on the huge changes that have taken place in the provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities under the leadership of the Party. They also include stories of people and places that have left indelible marks on the Party’s path to glory.

Learning from revolutionary precursors, Guangxi seeks to boost exchanges with members of ASEAN and RCEP

Ten Red Tourist Routes were recently launched in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as part of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

The itineraries, developed by the region’s Department of Culture and Tourism, allow tourists to explore the best that the region has to offer in the history of the Chinese people’s struggle against the ancient social structure and foreign aggressions, in particular those carried out by the CPC before the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

They cover a wide range of regions in Guangxi and take travelers through history ranging from the Taiping Rebellion against the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in the 1850s and 1860s, to the New Democratic Revolution that began with the movement from May 4 to May 4, 1919, the war of resistance against Japanese aggression (1931-1945), and the reform and opening up of the country as well as the achievements of modern development.

“Guangxi is an important cradle and heir of the revolutionary spirit of our Party,” said Lu Xinshe, Party secretary of the autonomous region.

A large number of revolutionary forerunners, including Deng Xiaoping, Wei Baqun and Li Mingrui, fought hard for national liberation and people’s happiness during historic events such as the uprisings in Baise, Longzhou and Xiangjiang, Lu said. .

As of 2020, Guangxi had more than 20 national red tourist sites rated 3A or higher, and eight were named national models of patriotic education, according to the local government.

The authority integrated the red tourist spots with the neighboring resorts and developed arrangements for travelers with a one to three day program to follow in the footsteps of these revolutionaries.

“Their revolutionary and fighting spirit inspired the Zhuang people, one of the ethnic groups in the region, to unite and work hard, and promoted the historic achievement of enriching people’s lives and prosperity in Guangxi.” , said Lu.

In the subsequent tests of reform and development, poverty reduction, and epidemic prevention and control, a group of model workers emerged and dedicated themselves to ultimate success, he adds.

The late Baini village official, Huang Wenxiu, who died in a flash flood at the age of 30 on June 17, 2019, had dedicated her life to the fight against poverty.

Since March 2018, Huang has been leading poverty reduction efforts in the village. A total of 418 villagers were lifted out of poverty as a result of his efforts.

It was named “model of the time” by the central government. President Xi Jinping expressed his grief over Huang’s death and offered his condolences to his family.

Xi urged Party members, officials and young people to learn from Huang, stay true to the CCP’s original aspiration, keep the mission firmly in mind, be brave enough to take responsibility and be ready to show dedication, in order to create new and greater contributions in the Long March of the new era.

Locals like Huang continued to make inroads in Guangxi.