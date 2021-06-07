For CS of a state, PM comes first, not CM

The recent incident in West Bengal where the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary arrived late for a Prime Minister’s review and left it in the middle and subsequent Indian government action by issuing a notice to the Chief Secretary under the Disaster Management Act aroused different opinions from some of the retired officers. There is a group of retired officers who find something to do with Narendra Modi objectionable and question him about everything that is going on under the sun from Project Central Vista to the Lakshadweep administration. Of course, here too they found fault with the central government and its actions following the incident. This group is made up of retired officers of impeccable honesty and integrity known for their high standards of administration, but who have a strong left-wing ideological thought process. Others in this group are beneficiaries of the previous scheme in terms of both pre-retirement and post-retirement allocations. It is therefore wrong to assume that there is a group of neutral retired officers reacting objectively to these events and giving their opinions.

Having said that, let me also disclose my own credentials before offering my take on the matter. I retired as chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, but am currently a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and believe in the ideology of the party.

It is not uncommon for collectors who hold their conferences to see some Tahsildars arriving late for the meeting. Since he is already late and knows he made a mistake, the tahsildar will shake, sweat and, when questioned, mumble something that there has been a traffic jam or some other problem somewhere because of which he was delayed. After a warning, everything is sorted out and the examination continues. But when the Prime Minister of India arrives in a state which is also in the midst of a natural calamity for a journal, it is not like a collector’s conference that takes place quarterly or monthly. He visits the state as the prime minister of the country and the appropriate protocols must be followed by both the chief minister and the chief secretary. It is not about being delayed because the helicopter could not take off. It is expected that those concerned will be available well in advance so that the Prime Minister’s precious time is not wasted. The same is true of the chief minister down the line, and you don’t expect anyone to keep the chief minister waiting either.

In this particular case, it appears that for political reasons, the West Bengal Chief Minister deliberately decided to arrive late for the meeting and leave in between. But at least she could have been kind enough to let the chief secretary be available on time and attend the meeting. When the Chief Minister is lacking this grace, the Chief Secretary is faced with a difficult choice to make. After all, sometimes administration is about making tough choices. Here the first thing he has to remember is that he is a member of the All India service. Even though he belongs to a particular cadre, he is still an Indian duty officer and according to protocol it is very clear that the prime minister is appearing before the chief minister. He should have either persuaded the Chief Minister since it is presented that he has the best relationship with the Chief Minister or if she persisted in his intransigence and asked him to give it in writing or should have made the decision to ” attend the Prime Minister’s meeting to review and be prepared to deal with the consequences. This is where the chief secretary was definitely wrong. That his presence with the Chief Minister was necessary to implement and follow his decisions is not a response to his inability to attend the review meeting on a natural calamity in his own home state by the Prime minister of the country.

The subsequent events of first notification under the service rules and then under the Disaster Management Act, it would be better to leave it to the competent courts to decide who has sole jurisdiction to rule on these matters. The opinions of a retired secretary or cabinet secretary are neither here nor there. Let us not forget that the law on disaster management came into play after a clever retirement and re-employment operation made to prevent the operation of the service rules.

(The author is the former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh)