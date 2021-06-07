AIADMK supports DMK’s demand to abolish NEET in letter to PM Modi





O Panneerselvam listed the difficulties faced by NEET aspirants from Tamil Nadu Chennai: AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other similar exams for all vocational and other courses. A day after Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MP Stalin urged Prime Minister Modi to cancel all national level tests like NEET and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats, including MBBS seats , on the basis of class notes 12, Mr. Panneerselvam supported the position of the DMK government. Until his death in 2016, the late leader of AIADMK, J Jayalalithaa, had strongly opposed NEET and the AIADMK government (2011-21) opposed it from the start and two Law was also passed in the State Assembly in 2017, but to no avail, Panneerselvam said in a letter. to PM Modi. Listing the difficulties faced by Tamil Nadu students, especially those from socially and economically backward groups, he said there was a need to have separate coaching to take the test as it is modeled on the NCERT- program. CBSE and they cannot afford the fees charged by the coaching. centers. The introduction of NEET has made it difficult for aspirants from marginalized communities in Tamil Nadu to pursue medical education, he said. The sanction of 11 medical schools for Tamil Nadu in recent times besides AIIMS in Madurai and the cancellation of class 12 CBSE board exams have been welcomed and highly appreciated, Mr. Panneerselvam said. , commonly known as OPS. Likewise, OPS, the former chief minister and deputy chief minister called on Prime Minister Modi “to take a uniform political decision to abolish not only the NEET for enrollment in medical courses, but also the exams of medical school. ‘common entry for all professional and other courses forever “. The Center is expected to allow states to proceed with admission based on the marks obtained by students in their upper secondary exam and “for what kind act the people of Tamil Nadu will always be grateful to you,” the chief said. of AIADMK. Almost all political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK and AIADMK, had long opposed the NEETs. One of the reasons for their opposition was that the tests ran counter to social justice and denied opportunities to students from socially disadvantaged groups and aspirants from rural areas. NEET continues to be one of the most politically debated issues in Tamil Nadu. On June 5, the government of Tamil Nadu announced the cancellation of the State Council’s Class 12 exams and said that a panel will be set up to decide on the allocation of grades to students and that these grades will be the criteria for admission to university courses.

