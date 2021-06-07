Potential of SMEs to increase GDP growth





It is encouraging to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to make Pakistan a welfare state and fortunately understands that the goal can only be achieved by tackling the unemployment problem. He opted for the best possible path towards this goal by choosing the SME sector as a strong vehicle. Unlike those in the past, the outgoing WP is bold enough to make tough decisions for long term and lasting solutions to problems. The country’s economy in the past had been treated with ad hoc policies which, coupled with the fallout from Covid, made the situation more complex due to the suspension of business activities, putting large numbers of workers out of work.

The government rightly chose the SME sector to heal the struggling economy. SMEs play a key role in overhauling national growth strategies, creating jobs and building social cohesion by improving the standard of living of the most vulnerable segments of society. In most countries, SMEs constitute over 90% of all businesses and contribute significantly to economic growth. SMEs contribute to development in several ways: create jobs for an expanding workforce, provide the flexibility and innovation that the economy so badly needs, and contribute to added value in GDP. In Pakistan, around 99% of economic establishments are SMEs which collectively contribute 40% of GDP and 26% of manufacturing sector exports.

Unfortunately, the flow of financial resources in the past has stalled with big industry. But, despite very limited access to financial resources, the small-scale manufacturing sector recorded an average growth of 8.4% compared to the growth of the large-scale manufacturing sector which remained at only 0.02% over the past year. 2008-15.

Financial institutions will need to understand that they must be receptive to SMEs in providing formal credit. For example, if a loan of 1 billion rupees to a large industry provides jobs for around 1,000 people, the same amount of credit can create ten times more jobs in the SME sector.

Thus, the current government, in order to respect its agenda of job creation, is trying to level the playing field for businesses by developing policies favorable to SMEs. Prime Minister Imran established on August 12, 2020 the National Coordination Committee (CNC) on the development of SMEs with the aim of facilitating the development and promotion of SMEs in the country. At the second meeting of the NCC, held on October 8, 2020, the PM approved the National SME Policy Action Plan 2020 to provide much needed support to SMEs. The 2020 National SME Policy Action Plan focuses on key areas, including definition of SMEs, access to finance, business development services, skills and human resources, technology, market access, infrastructure and entrepreneurship, and provides detailed recommendations in each of the above areas. The main recommendations proposed under the action plan include the simplification of rules, regulations and the tax system, programs for SME access to credit, SME quotas in public procurement, simplification of SECP procedures , facilitation of participation in international fairs and exhibitions on subsidized rates and development of data on SMEs. bank to fill the information gap.

The overall implementation of the National SME Policy Action Plan is led by the NCC on SME Development. In addition, the provincial working groups were notified under the chairmanship of the Provincial Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK. SMEDA, under the leadership of MoI & P, works closely with various ministries and departments. In this regard, SMEDA has signed Memorandums of Understanding with HEC, PSX and NBP to launch and implement joint activities proposed under the 2020 SME Policy Action Plan.

SBP, FBR, BOI and provincial governments are still working hand in hand with SMEDA and many SME-friendly initiatives, in line with the new SME policy, have been developed regarding easy access to finance. , simplification of the tax system and reduction of the regulatory burden weighing on SMEs. Therefore, it is to be hoped that the next budget will bring a lot of good news for the SME sector regarding the allocation of increased resources and many incentives for the ease of doing business in the SME sector.

Posted in The Express Tribune on June 7, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily articles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos