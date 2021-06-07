Chinese banks urged to divest from companies linked to deforestation | China

Campaigners called on Chinese banks to stop funding foreign agro-industries that accelerate deforestation and biodiversity loss and negatively impact regional water cycles and climate.

In a report, campaign group Global Witness said Chinese banks were pumping billions into global agro-industries, becoming one of the world’s biggest financiers of deforestation.

The report found that between January 2013 and April 2020, Chinese financial institutions provided more than $ 22.5 billion to large companies that produce and market commodities at high risk of deforestation. They include beef, soybeans, palm oil, paper, pulp, rubber, and timber.

Five of China’s largest commercial banks provided $ 10.25 billion, according to the report. Research shows that they make up 45% of all funding provided by Chinese financial institutions. Global Witness has urged Chinese financiers to undertake tighter checks on the companies they engage with overseas.

The analysis is based on publicly available data produced by Forests and finance, a coalition of non-governmental organizations. In April, the consortium wrote in a separate report that since the Paris Agreement, from January 2016 to April 2020, Chinese banks have become the second largest funder of raw materials linked to tropical forest deforestation.

Global Witness a previously exposed how big European and American banks are financing some of the world’s most harmful agro-industries linked to global deforestation. But as China is revising its commercial banking law amid rising demand for raw materials, the campaign group has seized the opportunity to call for change.

If the revised law were to take note of the issues we have exposed and include mandatory requirements to ensure that Chinese banks do not finance businesses that are harmful to the environment or society, it would be a real game-changer in addressing the links of the China with global deforestation, loss of biodiversity and climate change, said Yin Beibei, the group’s leading forestry activist.

China is one of the world’s largest consumers of agricultural products such as soybeans, beef and palm oil. In Brazil, for example, Beijing’s huge demand for beef and soybeans has made it Braslia’s largest consumer of these two products.

After following 10 major soybean traders and meat packers using satellite images, the environmental group Mighty earth found that the five companies that received the most funding from Chinese banks for the two products were linked to deforestation and land clearing.

Last month, the Guardian reported that three of the world’s largest food companies were accused of buying soybeans from a farmer linked to illegal deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon. Scientists were alarmed at the extent of the degradation.

Supporters of Chinese banks funding such projects point to the relaxation of regulations in host countries like Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of undertaking an unprecedented dismantling of environmental protection policies.

In this context, Chinese and international investors cannot count on the Brazilian authorities to protect their exposure to the risks of deforestation associated with the financing of Brazilian agribusiness, as well as the risks that this poses to their reputation, said Robert Soutar. , Managing Director of Dilogo Chino, a publication specializing in environmental issues focusing on China and Latin America.

Since the government does not sufficiently protect the environment in Brazil, private actors should take the lead, he added.

According to Global Witness, Chinese banks have also provided $ 31.8 million in financing to two US agribusiness companies for their palm oil operations. Last year, the campaign group discovered that the two companies were sourcing from Indonesian palm oil mills accused of violating the land rights of local communities and contributing to environmental degradation.

Recent reports highlighting the role of Chinese banks have come amid pressure from President Xi Jinping to show China’s leadership in tackling climate change. Beijing has pledged that its emissions peak by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2060. Activists urge Beijing to pair its rhetoric with action.

With President Xi’s bold climate pledge, China must put its money in its mouth by ensuring that Chinese banks do not fund the agribusiness that is fueling deforestation, the climate crisis and biodiversity loss, Yin said.

Additional reporting by Jason Lu