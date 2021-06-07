President issues presidential decree on transforming Six IAIN into UIN





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com-President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued six presidential regulations (Perpres) on the transformation of the Islamic State Institute (IAIN) into the Islamic State University (UIN). As uploaded to the Cabinet Secretariat page on Monday (7/6/2021) based on the Presidential Regulations released on May 11, 2021, the six IAINs are located in East Java, Central Java, East Kalimantan and Bengkulu. The six IAINs that turned into UIN are the first UIN Sayyid Ali Rahmatullah Tulungagung, East Java as a change of form of IAIN Tulungagung, by Presidential Decree No. Second, UIN Professor Kyai Haji Saifuddin Zuhri Purwokerto, Central Java as a change of form of IAIN Purwokerto, by Presidential Decree No. 41 of 2021 regarding Professor of Islamic State University Kyai Haji Saifuddin Zuhri Purwokerto. The third, UIN Raden Mas Said Surakarta as a change of form of IAIN Surakarta, by Presidential Decree number 42 of 2021 regarding the Islamic State University of Raden Mas Said Surakarta. Fourtht, UIN Sultan Aji Muhammad Idris Samarinda, East Kalimantan as a change in form of IAIN Samarinda, by Presidential Decree number 43 of 2021 regarding Sultan Aji Muhammad Idris Samarinda Islamic State University. Fifth, UIN Kyai Haji Ahmad Siddiq Jember, East Java as a change of form of IAIN Jember, by Presidential Decree No. 44 of 2021 regarding Kiai Haji Ahmad Siddiq State Islamic University Jember. Sixth, UIN Fatmawati Soekarno Bengkulu as a change of form of IAIN Bengkulu, by Presidential Decree No. 45 of 2021 regarding Fatmawati Soekarno Bengkulu State Islamic University. It is stated in the presidential regulation that the transformation is carried out in order to meet the requirements of the development of science and technology, as well as the process of integration of Islamic religious knowledge, other sciences and the realization of human resources quality. Based on the regulations, UIN is a university within the ministry which deals with government affairs in the field of religion, under the responsibility of the minister who deals with government affairs in the field of religion. Adding six universities, there are currently 23 UINs nationwide. “These six State Islamic Religious Universities (PTKIN) in addition to organizing Islamic religious education programs, may also organize higher education programs for other sciences to support the implementation of programs of Islamic higher education ”, it is stated in Article 2 paragraph (1) (2) Presidential Decree. Based on the provisions of Article 2, paragraph (3), it is indicated that the technical guidance for the implementation of higher education programs in Islamic religion is provided by the Minister responsible for government affairs in the field religion and technical orientation for other sciences. education programs are carried out by the minister who organizes government affairs in the field of education. Source: BeritaSatu.com

