Jokowi-Erdogan invited to meet in Jakarta to overcome Palestinian conflict





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Srihandriatmo Malau TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan are to mediate to call on Fatah and Hamas factions to make peace by resolving the internal conflict in Palestine. This was forwarded by Indonesian People’s Wave Party (Gelora) Chairman Anis Matta to Tribunnews.com on Monday (7/6/2021). Jakarta can be used as the epicenter of the meeting, as well as to strengthen Indonesia’s position in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Read also : Twins opposing deportation of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah: freed by Israel “Pak Jokowi and Erdoan can take the initiative to meet. If Pak Jokowi invites Erdogan to come to Jakarta, Jakarta will be the epicenter of the world peace discussion. It is the entry point,” he said. said Anis Matta. According to Anis Matta, as two great Islamic countries, Indonesia and Turkey will surely be heard by all the powers in Palestine. Indonesia should be a peacemaker for the resistance forces in Palestine, especially between Hamas and Fatah. Read also : Palestinians say about Israel’s new prime ministerial candidate: no different, they’re all mean “We can invite Fatah, invite Hamas and other groups to Indonesia. I think the Palestinian fighters agree with the invitation,” he explained. Anis Matta stressed that the Palestinian issue could be the best entry point to improve Indonesia’s diplomatic and humanitarian position “I want to sum up Indonesia’s position in two positions. First, a diplomatic position and a humanitarian position. There is no issue that can unite the Islamic world more like the Palestinian issue,” he said. declared. In a diplomatic position, especially in international forums such as the United Nations, Indonesia must demand a two-state solution, as well as the possibility of efforts to encourage the dissolution of the Zionist state of Israel, even s ‘he is not popular. Read also : Donate 100 Million For Palestine, Eko Patrio Authorizes Viona, Here Is His Wife’s Response







