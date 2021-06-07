Pakistani army trains terrorists in Hamas, says ex-Pak Raja Zafar ul Haq envoy





Pakistanis training terrorists in Hamas and fighters from the Palestinian militant group are receiving their military training from the country’s army, former Pakistani envoy Raja Zafar ul Haq said.

In a sensational revelation, the Pakistani lawmaker shared that the co-founder of Fatah in Gaza – Abu Jihad told him that most of the Hamas fighters had received military training by the Pakistani army. Raja Zafar ul Haq also claimed that the Pakistani army had a Commando Unit specifically stationed in Gaza for the cause.

“In 1981 Abu Jihad was alive and I met him. He told me that whenever there is a war with Israel, those who are in the foreground are those who received military training in Pakistan. It has happened, will happen and will continue to happen, “he said in the video viewed by RepublicTv.

Reacting to the report, Major General AK Siwach (retired) spoke to RepublicTv where he lambasted Pakistan for being proud of creating and sustaining terrorism. “Pakistan is known to do such things. It can go to any extent. All these Pakistani army trained LeT and JeM terrorists are fighting in Afghanistan, with the Taliban. You cannot rule this out. possibility. Pakistan is a “terrorist” and is proud to create terrorists. It claims to be a victim of terrorism but it itself has created terrorism all over the world. They cannot play the victim card, that is part of the problem, not the solution. Of the 100 international terrorists declared by the United Nations, so many reside in Pakistan, this is the country’s record. “

Pakistan calls for “jihad” in Israel

Even during the escalation of tensions between Israel and Hamas, and the intensification of violence between the two nations, the Pakistani parliament had openly called for waging “Jihad” against Israel. At a time when the global community sought a ceasefire to end weeks of violence that were turning into a world war-like situation, Pakistan, in its Parliament, was fueling the fire by calling for this. that his children devote themselves to the cause.

In parliament, the PTI lawmaker, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asma Qadeer, noted that “all our children will be dedicated to jihad” against Israel. The PTI leader claimed that Israel had “tortured” women and children, and in order to retaliate, Pakistan had to carry out “jihad” against the Zionists.

In a video that has been revealed, Asma Qadeer can be heard saying, “What Israel is doing to our brothers and sisters there, it should be certain by now that apart from jihad, there is no other solution. The way they torture our children and women, I’m with you. I will be the first to engage in jihad. Put my name first. I will go and save my Palestinian brothers and sisters from those who have crossed all the limits of humanity.

The Pakistani leader had not even spared the United States for supporting Israel in the war, calling Vice President Kamala Harris a “shame on womanhood.” Asma Qadeer also used inappropriate words against Harris for “not supporting America but India’s position on the issue”.

Pak MNA Asma Qadeer: The only option we have now is to declare Jihad against Israel. No more negotiations. Enlist me for jihad. @VP is a shame on femininity for supporting Israel.

Open call for Jihad against Israel from inside the Pakistani Parliament. @ FATFNews @UN @POTUS pic.twitter.com/PIHV5DPMA7

Major Gaurav Arya (ret) (@majorgauravarya) May 19, 2021







