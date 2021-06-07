Jokowi asks all teachers to get vaccinated if they want to organize PTM





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo authorized schools to organize face-to-face learning (PTM). The condition is that all teachers must have performed the Covid-19 vaccination. “The president has ordered that face-to-face education, which will start later, should be carried out with extreme caution,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told the presidential office in central Jakarta, Monday, June 7, 2021. Face-to-face meetings will be limited. At the initial stage, only 25 percent of students are allowed to participate in PTM. Activities should not last more than two days per week. What do you think of this article ? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



“Each day only lasts a maximum of two hours. The option of bringing children to school is always determined by the parents. And all teachers should be vaccinated before starting,” he said. Budi called on all regional leaders to prioritize teaching staff to be vaccinated. The elderly should also be included in the priority group. “We have sent vaccines to the regions, giving priority to teachers and the elderly, teachers must have been vaccinated before holding limited face-to-face meetings,” he said. (Lily: Teachers resigned to being called upon by PTM in the midst of a pandemic, even without vaccination) Previously, the Association of Education and Teachers (P2G) had asked the government not to impose the simultaneous holding of PTMs limited to the new school year, in July 2021. Indeed, the vaccination rate of educators and educational staff is still very weak. The national P2G coordinator, Satriwan Salim, is worried that the risk will be very great if schools are forced to open simultaneously in mid-July 2021. Indeed, the number of Covid-19 is still high and new variants are emerging. Satriawan said the option to force schools to open would threaten the lives, safety and futures of students, including teachers and their families. For P2G, there are two absolute indicators that schools can start face to face at the start of the new academic year in July 2021. “That is, completing the vaccination of teachers and educational staff, then the school has completed all of the face-to-face school readiness checklists, which contain 11 items, and these two things are not negotiable, ”Satriwan said on Friday. , June 4, 2021. Vaccines for Indonesia In an effort to support immunization in the country, Media Group and Slank have launched a social campaign called “Vaccine for Indonesia”. This campaign is an effort to jointly emerge from the pandemic and foster optimism towards a new normal by continuing to maintain physical and mental health. Vaccines in this title do not only mean “medicine” or “anti-virus” but also an effort to strengthen our mindset and spirit in the midst of the hardships of the pandemic. “Slank and Media Group have started a movement under the theme ‘Vaccine for Indonesia’. We hope that through music and dialogue, this event can encourage the impact of the pandemic on our lives, so that we can keep morale. We entertain to be happy, so that our immunity also increases. Don’t be afraid to get vaccinated. It’s a solution to escape the pandemic “, explained Slank’s drummer, Bimo Setiawan Almachzumi alias Bimbim. The show “Vaccine for Indonesia” airs on Metro TV every Friday at 8:05 pm WIB. In this show, Slank not only presents music but also shows travel to a number of places and interacts with people from various social backgrounds. (REN)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos