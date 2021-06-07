Harry and Meghan: Ellen DeGeneres, Boris Johnson and Piers Morgan react to the birth of Lilibet, the couple’s new daughter





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement at Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottingham for their first official public engagement together on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a performance by a Welsh choir during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Pony Major Mark Wilkinson and Regimental Mascot Cruachan IV during a walkabout at Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Getty Images Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the Royal Foundation’s first annual forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Center on March 23, 2018 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. Getty Images Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave St George’s Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Getty Images Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Prince of Wales 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Royal Horseguards during the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 9, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF 100th Anniversary Flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, in England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Trinity College during a royal visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. Getty Images Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet the cast and crew of ‘Hamilton’ after a gala at the Victoria Palace Theater on August 29, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, her mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry arrive at an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at the Palace of Kensington on September 20, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet a koala during a visit to Taronga Zoo on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speak with members of OneWave, a mental health and wellness awareness group, at South Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a State Dinner at the Royal Residence on October 25, 2018 in Nuku’alofa, Tonga. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Government House on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Redwoods Tree Walk on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand. Getty Images Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service to mark the centenary of the First World War Armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England . Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend a Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, officially open Number 7, a citizen supermarket and community cafe, on January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Cirque du Soleil premiere of ‘Totem’ at the Royal Albert Hall on January 16, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch students play football during a visit to the Grand Atlas Qualifying High School on February 24, 2019 in Asni, Morocco. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage during WE Day UK at SSE Arena on March 6, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with the New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry chats with Disney Managing Director Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex kisses Beyonce Knowles-Carter at ‘The Lion King’ premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry visit the District 6 Museum on September 23, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Getty Images Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend a roundtable on gender equality with the Queens Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle on October 25, 2019 in Windsor, England. Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 7, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Canada House on January 7, 2020 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020 in London, England. Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. Getty Images







