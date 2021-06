Pakistan: 2 trains collide, at least 30 killed; PM Imran Khan orders investigation

Home / Videos / World News / Pakistan: 2 trains collide, at least 30 dead; PM Imran Khan orders investigation

POSTED JUNE 07, 2021 12:53 PM IST

About the video

Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan on June 7. At least 30 people are believed to have died, while 50 others were reportedly injured. The accident happened near the town of Ghotki in Sindh province. Tweeting about the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief and announced an investigation as well as support for bereaved families. Watch the full video to find out more.

