Putin vows to deepen ties with China under $ 200 billion trade target





Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country will further deepen its cooperation with China and expects trade between the two countries to reach $ 200 billion by 2024.

Neighbors have broad common interests and Russia is willing to seek enhanced cooperation with China in more areas, Putin said on Friday. These efforts will serve as an important basis for deeper bilateral cooperation, Putin said during a meeting with heads of major international news agencies in St. Petersburg.

The media event was hosted by Russian state news agency Tass on the sidelines of the 2021 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which ended on Saturday.

Recalling his close interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the years, Putin said that he and Xi recently witnessed the launch of four nuclear power plants of a bilateral nuclear energy cooperation project, describing him as a development which marked an important part of high technology. cooperation between the two countries.

Stressing the importance of economic cooperation, Putin said Russia and China have managed to keep bilateral trade at levels above $ 100 billion for several consecutive years, even in 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic. of COVID-19.

The two countries are expected to increase bilateral trade to $ 200 billion by 2024, Putin said.

Russia and China are also working closely together in various fields such as aircraft construction, lunar research, energy, environmental protection and people-to-people exchanges, Putin said, adding that Russia was ready. to work with China to strengthen the synergy between the two countries. Eurasian Economic Union with the Belt and Road Initiative.

Putin said that Russia and China will undoubtedly strengthen their coordination and collaboration and protect their common interests, noting that such strategic coordination is conducive to international strategic stability.

On the same day, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov said in a phone call that the two countries will stand firmly behind each other on issues concerning their core interests.

Wang said that the All-Weather Sino-Russian Coordinating Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for a New Era has withstood many changes in the international landscape, stressing that China and Russia have always stood firm on each other on issues concerning their interests. fundamentals.

Fundamental guarantee

The guidance of heads of state is the fundamental guarantee for bilateral relations to develop in a stable and sustained manner so that they enjoy lasting vitality, Wang said.

The two sides should strive to translate their high-level mutual political trust and traditional friendship into more cooperative achievements, aiming for an ever closer and down-to-earth relationship and setting a fine example of the development of a new type of relationship between large countries, Wang said.

According to Wang, two-way trade topped $ 40 billion in the first four months of this year, up 19.8 percent year-on-year and on track to reach an all-time high for the whole year.

For his part, Lavrov said the Russian-Chinese comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for a new era has advanced vigorously and achieved fruitful results, and Russia is satisfied with the high level of relations between the two countries.

Russia will work with China to seriously implement the consensus reached between the heads of state of the two countries, support efforts to synergize the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative, and proactively advance bilateral cooperation in various fields in order to add new dimensions. good neighborliness and friendship between Russia and China, Lavrov said.



