Inconsistent Kashmir policy





When India on August 5, 2019, revoked the special status of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it dashed any hope of rapprochement with Pakistan. Remember, before Narendra Modi’s re-election, Prime Minister Imran Khan was hopeful that Modi’s return to power would help resolve the long-standing problem. But the August 5 move turned things upside down.

Pakistan, in reaction to India’s unilateral move, took a series of steps and made it clear that while it did not shy away from dialogue, this would only be possible if India restored pre-5 status. August 2019 of the disputed territory. A few months after these changes in Kashmir, there was at one point a debate among policymakers in Pakistan as to whether Islamabad should at least try to engage India to discuss the August 5 controversy. But the decision was made with a consensus that without India restoring Kashmir’s special status, there was no way for Pakistan to engage with India. The reason for this approach was that any engagement with India before restoring Kashmir’s special status would be tantamount to accepting the new changes. The idea was therefore rejected out of hand.

However, as they say, nothing is static in diplomacy. The two countries started talking to each other, albeit calmly, late last year. India, locked in a military stalemate with China, wanted to reduce tensions with Pakistan while economically challenged Islamabad needed a break to focus on domestic issues. These realities have forced the two countries to talk to each other, but away from the public and the media. These behind-the-scenes talks ultimately resulted in an agreement to re-establish the ceasefire along the LoC. The truce went into effect on February 25 and since then there have been no incidents of violations on either side. Besides the truce, the two sides also agreed to lower the rhetoric. The Foreign Ministry, which previously linked the resumption of talks to the restoration of the special status of Kashmir, has changed its position. He now says that for any re-engagement, India must review its August 5 actions. So there is a clear difference between restoring and revisiting actions.

The official explanation is that Pakistan’s main concern is Article 35 (A) which deals with demographic changes in Kashmir while Article 370 has never been a problem for Pakistan. The apparent flexibility of the OF’s position has been attributed to the backdoor efforts. However, those efforts came up against a roadblock when the federal cabinet rejected a proposal to partially restore trade ties with India. In the face of opposition and public criticism, Prime Minister Imran then made it clear that unless India restored the special status of Kashmir, there would be neither trade nor normalization of ties with India. . He has repeated his position on several occasions, reverting to the original position taken by Pakistan soon after India made these changes in Kashmir unilaterally. Some observers have concluded that the hardening of the Prime Minister’s stance suggests that backchannel efforts may not produce the desired results. However, the sudden appointment of Dr Moeed Yusuf as a national security adviser suggested that the behind-the-scenes efforts are still intact.

Prime Minister Imran told Reuters news agency on Friday that Pakistan was ready to resume talks with India if it provided a roadmap to restore Kashmir’s previous status. “If there is a road map, then, yes, we will talk,” Imran said. This means Pakistan leaves the door open for talks with India without Modi first restoring special status. If India accepts the Pakistani offer, discussions will likely focus on the actions of August 5, 2019, and not necessarily on the real issue. It will be a tough idea to sell in Pakistan for those in the driver’s seat!

Posted in The Express Tribune on June 7, 2021.

