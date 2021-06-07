Airlangga: PEN budget absorption reaches 29.9% of the total of Rp 699 43 billion





TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – The Coordinating Minister of the Economy, who is also chairman of the Covid-19 Management and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPC-PEN), Airlangga Hartarto, said the achievement of the National Economic Recovery Budget (PEN) had reached 29.9% of the total budget. cap of Rp699.43 trillion. That’s what Airlangga said after a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (7/6/2021). “The implementation of the PEN program has reached 29.9% of the cap, up $ 86.7 trillion from the first quarter of Rs 123206 billion,” Airlangga said. Read also : Southeast Sulawesi economy will be boosted after inclusion of Konawe industrial zone in national strategic plan The increase in budget absorption, Airlangga said, came from the contribution of a number of sectors. Among them is the Social Protection Program whose absorption reached 39.2 percent of the budget of 150.28 trillion rupees. Achievement of priority programs which reached 28 percent of the total budget of 123.67 trillion rupees. Read also : Transport Minister Budi: Logistics delivery activities can boost economic recovery in Indonesia Then the realization of the Business Incentive Program whose absorption reached 79.9% of the budget of Rp 56,000 billion. Second, the business support program absorbed only 21 percent of the Rs 187 trillion budget. “Then the health program hit 18.8% of completion (from 17.5 trillion rupees),” he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the ranks of the Financial and Development Supervision Agency (BPKP) and the Government Internal Oversight Apparatus (APIP) to continue overseeing the achievement of government spending. State, so that it can be done quickly.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos