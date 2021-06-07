Prime Minister aggrieved since Nawaz went abroad over fake medical reports





ISLAMABAD / NORD-WAZIRISTAN – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday inaugurated a coronavirus vaccination center at CDA Medical Center Qazafi Chowk G-9 Markaz Islamabad.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, the Minister of the Interior thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for giving Pakistan its full support in the fight against the coronavirus.

Timely decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan helped Islamabad contain the coronavirus, he added that the vaccination process in Pakistan was better than in other countries in the region, as large numbers of people visited the centers of vaccination after being sensitized.

Congratulating the NCOC team for ensuring a steady supply of vaccines, the minister said NCOC was securing the vaccine supply to India where notices were posted stating that no vaccine was available for seven days in many cities. He said the vaccine was openly available in Pakistan.

He said the Sinopharm vaccine was one of the best vaccines available in the world. He said he praised the Chinese government for its cooperation with Pakistan in combating the pandemic.

Discussing the recognition of the Sinopharm vaccine in Saudi Arabia and Europe, the minister said the prime minister said during the federal cabinet meeting that he would speak personally to the leaders of the countries concerned.

Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet personally with Saudi leaders to gain recognition for Chinese vaccine

Responding to a political question, Sheikh Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fortunate to have such incompetent and slow opposition. He said the government was going to announce the federal budget in those months and he hoped that employees’ wages and pensions would be significantly increased.

Responding to a question about former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that Nawaz deceived the government and went abroad on false medical reports and that the prime minister was unhappy with the situation, but the government prevented PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif from going abroad and put his name on the Exit Checklist (ECL). He said a person whose name was on the ECL could challenge the decision within 15 days, but Shehbaz Sharif did not challenge the Interior Ministry’s decision. He said the Jahangir Tareen group would support the government during the budget session. He said Islamabad’s street crime would soon be quelled with a new eagle squad. He said 150 mobile eagle squads would be attached to the Safe City Project to make Islamabad a safe area. These squads will watch the city with the help of Safe City, he added. He said currently the Eagle Squads only have four mobile vans with 16 more to be added in the next budget soon. He said the police were being strengthened to improve their capacity and functioning.

Homage to the martyrs of war

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed paid tribute to the martyrs on Sunday by saying that the people and the armed forces of Pakistan have made eternal sacrifices in the war on terror. He said this while addressing an annual graduation ceremony of the 29th FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Recruit Course (South) held at the Mir Ali Scout Training Academy in North Waziristan. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed attended the ceremony as the main guest.

“I pay homage to the martyrs of the war”, declared the Minister of the Interior. He also appreciated the recruits to be part of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He said that the role of Frontier Corps (South) in maintaining peace in the country is very important.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos