India: PM Modi to address nation today as Covid cases decline – News





Parts of the country are emerging from strict closures as daily viral infection rates decline after peaking in April-May during the second wave.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation at 3:30 p.m. UAE time on Monday, June 7. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted the announcement. Prime Minister Shri arenarendramodi will address the nation at 5 p.m. today, June 7. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021 Reports suggest Prime Minister Modi will speak about his government’s vaccination policy. Previously, the Indian government had to halt exports of Covid-19 vaccines under its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ program and bought more doses to deal with the shortage in the country as it expanded vaccinations to all over 18 years old. Several states across the country partially lifted lockdown restrictions as of Monday. In the second phase of the Covid-19 unlock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cleared markets and malls to resume operations while following odd-even guidelines. The Delhi Metro has also started operations with a 50 percent passenger capacity. Private offices operate with a staff of 50 percent. In neighboring Uttar Pradesh (UP), restrictions were relaxed in 67 districts. Other neighborhoods operate under nighttime curfew and lockdown on weekends. In Bihar and Jharkhand, the lockdown has been extended until June 8 and 10, respectively. Likewise, in Rajasthan, containment is underway until June 8 and some commercial activities may resume in places where the rate of Covid-19 positivity has fallen to less than 10%. In West Bengal, the lockdown will continue until June 15. In Maharashtra, a five-tier plan has been announced to ease restrictions. The neighborhoods, which have the lowest positivity rate, were allowed to soften the borders as much as possible. The order is based on the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy recorded on June 3. The government of Gujarat allowed all offices to operate with 100% staff as of Monday. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the lockdown has been extended until June 14. The state government of Tamil Nadu has allowed stand-alone supply stores, vegetable shops, meat and fish stalls to operate from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in districts with low cases. In Odisha, restrictions have been partially relaxed in the state’s Nuapada, Gajapati and Sundargarh districts due to the drop in active cases, and stores selling essential items are allowed to remain open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. READ ALSO : >> Indian expats in UAE cancel and delay summer vacation plans for fear of being stranded Earlier this week, Kerala entered an intense phase of implementing the “stepped up” five-day Covid-19 lockdown. The government has closed public and private institutions and offices until further notice. Kerala has been under a prolonged but less severe lockdown since May 8. Journalist









