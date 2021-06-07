Critics of the president will not be punished





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Main experts of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ade Irfan Pulungan assures that the police will not trap those who criticize the president Joko Widodo(Jokowi) via social networks (medsos). Irfan said law enforcement would only take action against those who from the start intended to insult or slander the country’s leadership. Irfan’s statement followed the release of the latest draft penal code project (RKUHP). In the RKUHP, there is an article which allows to trap people who attack the dignity of the president and the vice-president via social networks. “I believe and I believe, if it is in the name of criticism, there must be inputs for improvement, it will certainly not be punished by the threat of punishment. But if you have slandered, hoaxed, spread without no basis, then you have to be held accountable for your actions, ”Irfan said when contacted on Monday (7/6). The Irfan asked the public not to fear being accused of insulting the president if it was limited to criticism. According to him, criticism, insult and slander have fundamental differences. “If there is criticism, there must be an evaluation to be better, there will be a contribution, and it is not continuous. If the slander is to be done intentionally and it can have intention, the mens rea, and it can be done continuously, “he said. In addition, the PPP politician mentioned that law enforcement officers can also distinguish between criticism and slander directed against a head of state. Previously, RKUHP’s latest draft opened up the possibility of trapping people who attack the dignity of the president and vice-president via social media with a prison term of 4.5 years or a fine of up to Rs 200 million. This is stated in article 219 concerning crimes against the dignity of the president and the vice-president. “Anyone who disseminates, displays or attaches writings or images so that they are visible to the public, listens to recordings so that they can be heard by the public, or disseminates by means of information technologies which contain attacks on honor or dignity against the President or Vice-President with the intention that the content be known or better known to the public, will be sentenced to a maximum imprisonment of 4 years and 6 months or a maximum fine of category IV.“so the article rings, as stated in the draft of RKUHP obtained CNNIndonesia.com, Friday (4/6). Meanwhile, attacks on the honor and dignity of the president and vice-president that do not go through social media can be punished with a maximum prison term of 3.5 years or a fine. of 200 million rupees. This is stated in article 218 paragraph (1). Article 218 paragraph (2) then specifies that an act is not qualified as an attack on honor or dignity if it is committed in the public interest or for self-defense. “It is not a violation of the honor or the dignity and dignity referred to in paragraph (1) if the act is committed in the public interest or in self-defense”, we read in the article. 218 subsection (2). (dmi / fra)



