The public are complicit in allowing Boris Johnson to break the rules

The public is happy to stand by as the nation burns to the ground

Alastair Campbell hit the nail on the head. It seems most people don’t care about a prime minister who regularly breaks the law with impunity and is able to lie and cheat without any consequences. What example does this set?

One of the roles of the Prime Minister is certainly to lead by example and to respect the rule of law. Johnson seems incapable even of recognizing let alone defending the rule of law. So why shouldn’t the rest of us do the same? Because deep down inside we know Johnson is a disaster and that the laws, morals, and standards exist for the good of all of us. But those who do nothing (apathy if you will) are complicit in Johnson’s behavior.

Those who actively help him by voting for him must share the blame, especially the members of the Conservative Party who elected him their leader.

If you see someone with a can of gasoline and matches trying to set a building on fire, do you just shrug and let them go or do you somehow try to intervene?

Metaphorically speaking, the time is approaching when we have to decide one way or another.

However, I have no hope that the public will laugh at it and happily wait while the nation burns to the ground.

Martin edwards





Instead of having one dysfunctional royal family, the UK now has two. Next to Elizabeth and Charles you also have clumsy Boris and deceptive Cummings. And everyone loves them all, no matter how dire. No one seems to want to get rid of them all.

The rest of the European Union looks in amazement as if this is fun. I am puzzled that everyone seems happy to become sheepish accomplices in this evisceration of the UK, a country we all love, on both sides of the Channel.

Take these remarks as proof that we, the rest of Europe, still care about the UK. The loose cannon on the deck may have dragged you overboard, but we can still get you back to the deck. If you want to be saved, that is.

Rob Kievit, Maastricht, The Netherlands

Boris Johnson’s popularity seems to increase every time he is criticized for failure. He resembles the giant Antaeus from Greek mythology who, every time he was thrown to the ground, bounced harder than before being invigorated by his mother Earth.

Heracles, fighting him, recognized his source of strength and changed his tactics. He held Antaeus in the air and crushed him.

Johnson’s opponents must also change course. It is not good to criticize him for saying the shortage of nurses. What this means to people should be clearly described, with examples, so that they can imagine it in their minds. Once they realize that the consequences of their failures could affect them personally and not just others – they can begin to have a blast.

Roger Hinds, Surrey

I can reassure Alastair Campbell, I am still angry and have been since the referendum. I have demonstrated against Brexit (and for a popular vote) ten times until the end of 2019. I am furious that this Vote Leave government has managed to manipulate parliament to avoid a second referendum. I see purged Tories and rewarded Brexiters swelling the absurdly full House of Lords as government charlatans scramble through the pandemic, using it to disguise Brexit failures.

The woolly mantra of ‘Global Britain’, repeated from Theresa May, claims to designate a country open to the world while being hostile to asylum seekers, poor countries and the EU itself. If the government thinks, like Brexiter, that the Remainers should ‘get over it, they will be disappointed. My EU citizenship was taken away against my will and this continues to cause concern. This question is still “an unfinished business”.

Daniel Beck, Huntingdon

