President Joko Widodo officially dismisses Perpres over alcohol investment





Hidayatullah.com–President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 49 of 2021 regarding the amendments to Presidential Regulation number 10 of 2021 regarding the investment firm sector. The content of Perpres 49/2021 explains that several provisions of Perpres 10/2021 are amended, one of which concerns the investment (investment) for alcoholic beverages (liqueur / minol). In Article 2, paragraph (2), letter b of Presidential Decree 49/2021, it is stated that the alcoholic beverage industry is included in the category of areas of activity declared closed to investment or investment. “The alcoholic beverage industry (KBLI 11010), the alcoholic beverage industry: wine (KBLI 11020) and the malt beverage industry (KBLI 11031)”, reads article 2, paragraph (2), letter b of Presidential Decree 49/2021, as quoted by KBRN, Monday (7/6/2021). In addition, closed business areas are business areas for activities that can only be performed by the central government, are service activities or in the context of defense and security that are of a strategic nature. and may not be conducted or cooperated with other parties. However, the government opens the investment for open business areas or business areas of business. Previously, Presidential Decree 10/2021 regarding the investment firm sector was controversial as it regulates alcohol industry investments in a number of provinces taking into account local culture and wisdom. Due to a clause hinting at the possibility of investing in the alcohol industry, religious organizations such as Muhammadiyah, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) protested strongly. Accordingly, President Jokowi also repealed the provision taking into account the aspirations of religious organizations. “I have decided to attach to the presidential regulations concerning the opening of new investments in the alcoholic alcohol industry, I declare it revoked”, he declared on Tuesday March 2, 2021. * Representative: Ahmad

