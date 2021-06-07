Throwback: Why Pakistani Prime Minister and Former Cricket Captain Imran Khan Was Ready for an Arranged Marriage, Watch | Cricket News





Pakistani Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan was known for his charming appearance and style almost as much as for his sensational abilities with both the bat and the ball since his international debut against England in Birmingham in 1971. Imran went on to represent Pakistan in 88 tests. and 175 ODIs during his long two-decade career and he remains the only Pakistani captain to win the ICC 50-over World Cup by achieving this feat in 1992.

In the 1980s, Imran was a well-established name in world cricket and a sex symbol to boot due to his gorgeous looks and style refined with years of graduation from Keble College in Oxford. In a 1984 interview with 60 Minutes in Australia, Imran was asked if he would marry someone from outside Pakistan, as he is such a popular figure among women around the world.

The lady killer tag for me is totally unjustified. I found it very difficult to live with that image, Imran said on the Australian 60 Minute Show in 1984. It becomes more of a dilemma every day. The thing is, I want to live in Pakistan and finding a girl from the West who will agree to live in Pakistan will be difficult. Maybe I can get lucky and fall in love with someone who wants to live there, but I mean, since that hasn’t happened so far, the chances are pretty slim. That’s why I guess I’m going to have an arranged marriage because there is no other way to get married in Pakistan, a 32-year-old man said in the interview.

This interview was conducted before Imran met Jemima Goldsmith, a British journalist, screenwriter, television, film and documentary producer. Jemima and Imran met at a London club in 1995.

They married the same year with Jemima converting to Islam and moved to Lahore with her husband Imran. Jemima had two sons with Imran Sulaiman Isa (born 1996) and Kasim (born 1999).

Goldsmith supported her husband as he became more involved in his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. On June 22, 2004, it was announced that the couple had divorced, ending the nine-year marriage as it was difficult for Jemima to adjust to Imran Khan’s political life in Pakistan.

After her divorce from Jemima, Imran married another British Pakistani journalist and TV presenter Reham Khan in January 2015, but the marriage ended in divorce nine months later, in October 2015.

The Pakistani prime minister then married Bushra Bibi, who was in her forties, on February 18, 2018. Imrans ‘third wife is known for her connection to Sufism and had been Imrans’ spiritual mentor.

In the midst of all of this, a report in the Star newspaper that was published in the 1980s has resurfaced on the social space and it is getting all the attention. The report claims the former Pakistani captain nearly married Bollywood diva Rekha. It is believed that Rekhas’ mother was very happy with the development of her daughter’s life. The same report also claimed that Imran spent quality time with the actress in Mumbai for a month and was often seen near beaches.

