Aceh DPR member sues Jokowi-Pertamina over oil and gas block





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – PAN faction Aceh RPD member Asrizal Asnawi sued President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Head of SKK Migas Dwi Soetjipto, PT Pertamina (Persero), head of the Aceh Oil and Gas Management Agency (BPMA) Teuku Mohamad Faisal regarding the Aceh oil and gas block. Citing the Investigation Information System (SIPP) of the Jakarta Central District Court (PN), Monday (7/6), this lawsuit was registered on May 27, 2021 under case number 321 / Pdt .G / 2021 / PN Jkt.Pst. In his petition, the plaintiff asked the Jakarta Central District Court to accept all the petitions. Then, asking that the defendant I (president cq minister of energy and mineral resources), defendant II (president cq head of SKK Migas) and defendant III (Pertamina) to add an amendment to their oil and gas employment contract transferring Aceh oil and gas blocks to defendant IV (president cq minister of energy and mineral resources cq chief BPMA) in accordance with government regulation (PP) number 23 of 2015 concerning the joint management of petroleum natural resources and gas in Aceh. Next, the plaintiff asked the Jakarta Central District Court to order the defendant III (Pertamina) to pay the Aceh provincial government 2.66 trillion rupees as compensation for the accumulated proceeds of the managed oil and gas block. by the defendant III (Pertamina) in the province of Aceh. The next petition is for the plaintiff to apply to the Jakarta Central District Court to order defendant IV (president cq minister of energy and mineral resources cq head of BPMA) to immediately enter into an oil and gas contract between defendant IV and the defendant III (Pertamina) as ordered by PP 23 of 2015, as well as to order the defendant to execute the decision. . Meanwhile, Dwi said his party has not communicated with the plaintiff or the Jakarta Central District Court regarding the trial. He also does not know the details of the trial. "There has been no (communication). SKK Migas strictly complies with the applicable legal provisions," said Dwi, confirmed by CNNIndonesia.com. The editors also contacted the director general of oil and gas of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Tutuka Ariadji, the senior vice president of Pertamina, Corporate communications and investor relations, Agus Suprijanto, and Teuku for request a response regarding the trial. However, the three did not respond until this news was revealed.











