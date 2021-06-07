Boris Johnson urged to lead world leaders on global ban on fur farming





Reading time: 2 minutes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is called upon to lead world leaders towards a global ban on fur farming. 67 infectious disease experts wrote to the politician ahead of the G7 summit. The event brings together heads of government from a large number of wealthy democracies like Canada and the United States. It will be hosted in Cornwall, England at the end of this week. Global ban on fur farming The letter comes from virologists, epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, veterinarians and animal behaviorists from 16 countries. In addition, it is coordinated by the NGO for animal protection Humane Society International (HSI). Its light fur farms have the potential to act as reservoirs for SARS-CoV-2, the letter reads. The intensive rearing conditions typical of abnormally crowded furry farm animals, poor hygiene, stress, injury and low genetic diversity are ideal for the creation and spread of new pathogens. Serious deficiencies in animal welfare are inherent in the industrial farming of fur animals. Trade creates the potential for the tens of millions of animals on fur farms to act as immediate hosts, intermediaries, or amplifiers for viral pathogens. To risk compromising our ability to control and end this or future global coronavirus pandemics, in the name of fur production, would seem unwise. We therefore support HSI’s call for a permanent global end to the breeding, keeping and slaughter of animals for the purpose of fur production and sale of fur. COVID-19 outbreaks The letter follows more than 400 outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 in mink farms in Europe, the United States and Canada. Some governments, like the Netherlands and Hungary, have taken decisive action to stop mink fur farming in their jurisdictions. In addition, 14 countries around the world have completely banned fur farming. However, species susceptible to COVID-19 are still bred for their fur across the world. A stern warning to governments Claire Bass is the Executive Director of HSI UK. In a press release sent toPBN,She said: Virologists, veterinarians and disease experts around the world have warned governments of the public health risks of exploiting wild animals on unsanitary, overcrowded and overcrowded fur farms. inhuman, simply for the sake of frivolity. Not only is fur farming inherently cruel to animals. But, the potential for the spread of zoonotic diseases, and for mink fur farms, in particular, to act as reservoirs for coronavirus is another compelling reason for governments to shut down the fur industry for good. We can no longer ignore that fur farms make a perfect petri dish for pandemics. Bass then concluded: As the first country in the world to ban fur farming two decades ago, the UK is in a unique position to urge world leaders to take decisive action with a global ban. Read the full letter here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos