Do you remember the hydroxychloroquine touted by Donald Trump? Study in India supports it as a cure for Covid-19





Hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug touted as a magic cure for Covid-19 by former US President Donald Trump last year, was found to be effective in a prophylactic study published in the Journal of The Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) last week.

The study showed that hydroxychloroquine, commonly known as HCQ, could prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection to varying degrees depending on its dosing regimen. The highest prevention rate of 72% was found among people who received hydroxychloroquine for six weeks or longer.

The study said, [W]After adjusting for other risk factors, the dose of HCQ according to government recommendations, 2-3, 4-5, 6 weeks or more reduced the likelihood of Covid positivity by 34%, 48% and 72%.

The study was conducted from May to September of last year when HCQ was still part of the recommendation of Union health ministries in the treatment protocol for Covid-19.

BACK AND BACK ON HCQ

The study began amid contestation of claims made by authorities and experts, including Donald Trump and his adviser, Dr.Anthony Fauci, America’s foremost infectious disease expert.

In March 2020, Donald Trump declared that hydroxychloroquine was a game-changing drug in the fight against Covid-19. Dr Fauci rejected the request citing the lack of studies and evidence. Despite Faucis’ counter-positioning, Trump continued to speak out about taking HCQ as a prophylactic drug.

Incidentally, the Union Ministry of Health removed hydroxychloroquine from the Covid-19 treatment protocol on June 6. In its nine-page guidelines published Sunday, June 6 by the direction of health services, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and favipiravir find no mention.

The government’s decision came following criticism from experts who pointed to a lack of study-based evidence to recommend hydroxychloroquine in Covid-19 cases. However, the government’s revised guidelines contradict the recommendations of the Indian Council for Medical Research released on May 17.

The ICMR guidelines prescribed the use of hydroxychloroquine in mild cases of Covid-19.

WHY THIS STUDY IS IMPORTANT

The authors of this prophylactic (disease prevention) study stated that it is the largest multi-center HCQ prophylaxis study on HCWs (health workers), covering over 12,000 HCWs in risk of Covid-19.

The study was conducted in May-September last year at 44 hospitals in 17 states involving hundreds of doctors, who received doses of hydroxychloroquine.

HERE’S WHAT A RESEARCHER SAID

One of the study’s co-authors, Dr Raj Kamal Choudhry, said: In the 1985-86 edition of Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine [a highly recommended book for students studying medicine in medical colleges]Dr Fauci wrote that HCQ worked as an antiviral agent despite being an antimalarial drug. There was no Covid-19 at the time. The antiviral properties of HCQ were known.

Dr Raj Kamal Choudhry, who was the head of the HCQ prophylaxis study at Bihars Bhagalpur Medical School, said: We had given around 2,700 doctors and paramedics, laundry and kitchen staff the prophylaxis HCQ at a dose of HCQ 400 mg 12 for the first day then 1 tablet per day for 4 days.

We did not give to those who had palpitations and had QT prolongation [a measure of heart ailment]. Those who took this drug had no Covid except 5 and 6. The effect was huge. Later, we gave this medicine to everyone who had mild cases. Only patients who were in intensive care were not administered.

Of 2,700 people who received HCQ, 700 were physicians. Only five or six were infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Bhagalpur, but none developed serious complications and no one died from Covid-19, Dr Raj Kamal Choudhry told Indiatoday.in.

By the way, Donald Trump, who tested positive for Covid-19 in October, quickly recovered from the coronavirus infection without presenting any serious complications.

WHAT RESEARCHERS RECOMMEND

In their conclusion, the researchers stated that HCQ is effective in reducing the risk of Covid-19, at a load of 800 mg and at a weekly dose of 400 mg with a dosage of more than 2 weeks.

They said that the HCQ was well tolerated among the participants. As political implications of the study, the authors said the vaccine has its own limitations and therefore an alternative prophylaxis strategy such as HCQ is important, especially in low-resource settings.

The study result is significant given that India faces an acute shortage of vaccine doses, and it will likely be a few more months before vaccine availability improves in the country. However, the decision on who might be advised to take HCQ prophylaxis would require reconsideration by the Union Department of Health and the ICMR.

–

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos