A journey on the Silk Road from Antiquity to the present day





The annual Silk Road Week will take place from June 19-24 at the National Silk Museum of China, giving professionals the chance to share their Silk Road stories and the latest research. As the country’s largest silk history research organization, the museum has studied relics unearthed along the ancient Silk Road and the Sea Silk Road. Previous exhibitions centered on the Silk Road drew large crowds. This year, flagship exhibits will feature animals and botanical motifs on historic textiles from places along the old route. On June 18, the museum will launch the Silk Road Online Museum, a digital platform in partnership with 40 national and foreign museums. The digital museum will significantly expand the exhibition space of the brick and mortar museum and bridge the gap for sharing collections and hosting exhibitions online. 5 pictures | See the slideshow A copper horse exhibited at the exhibition National Silk Museum of China / Ti Gong

A gold exhibit features a monster with spiral patterns. National Silk Museum of China / Ti Gong

National Silk Museum of China / Ti Gong

A piece of silk embroidery with lion designs National Silk Museum of China / Ti Gong

embroidery / Ti Gong Meanwhile, the museum has partnered with 22 museums to broadcast live on Douyin from June 1 to 23, showcasing cultural relics and history along the Silk Road. The live presentation is divided into two sections “Exploring the Cave Temple” and “Legacy Lights Up the Silk Road”. This year, the event will set up three sub-sites in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, Lanzhou, Gansu Province and Fuzhou, Fujian Province, to host offline activities and raise awareness. more people on the old road. Since 2013, when President Xi Jinping proposed the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, known as the Belt and Road Initiative, China and the countries along the ancient routes have been involved in cooperation projects. The initiative aims to rekindle economic ties and connectivity in Eurasia. Many cities have organized Silk Road themed cultural activities, and Hangzhou is no exception. “Silk Road Week” and the museum have become a platform for cultural exchange between the Belt and Road countries. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of UNESCO’s Silk Road project last year, a Silk Road Week produced in collaboration with the UNESCO World Heritage Center attracted over 200 cultural organizations from 14 countries and regions, generating more than 12 million clicks on social networks.

