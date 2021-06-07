Afghan NSAs’ remarks trigger diplomatic crisis





ISLAMABAD:

The past six to seven months have seen multiple high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan, two neighbors whose relations have remained strained in recent years.

In November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan made his first trip to Kabul while in May this year, the head of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, visited the neighboring country.

Between these visits, Dr Abdullah Abdulla, head of the Afghan High Peace Council, and other Afghan officials traveled to Islamabad. The flurry of visits helped build trust between the two countries and resolve their grievances against each other through appropriate channels.

The Afghan government has longstanding reservations that Pakistan could use the Afghan Taliban as a proxy, but Islamabad has its own list of grievances, such as a link between the Afghan intelligence agency and anti-Pakistan terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan.

The idea behind the high-level visits was to reduce the trust deficit between the two distant neighbors as efforts accelerated for a political settlement of the Afghan dispute.

But before the two countries could take further confidence-building measures, the process recently came to a halt after Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib brought serious accusations against Pakistan and the country. called it a “brothel” – evoking a strong reaction from Pakistan. Islamabad.

All the good work done in recent months has been undone by this unwarranted statement by the Afghan NSA, “a foreign ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

“There is currently a diplomatic crisis between the two countries,” he added.

Pakistan, furious at the Afghan NSA’s rant, has decided to sever all official ties with it. “And it was conveyed to Afghanistan in unequivocal terms,” ​​another official said.

On Sunday, an otherwise soft-spoken Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi launched a scathing counterattack against the Afghan NSA at a public meeting in Multan.

“Afghan National Security Advisor, listen carefully! No Pakistani will shake your hand or engage with you if you keep making disparaging remarks against Pakistan, ”Qureshi said.

“You think of Pakistan as a brothel. Shame on you,” Qureshi added. “My blood has been boiling since you said those words. He went on to say that the Afghan NSA is actually a spoiler who never wants peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan believes that the Afghan NSA represents the Indian lobby. Foreign ministry officials are also skeptical about the role of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The diplomatic row between the two neighbors comes at a time when Afghanistan faces a precarious situation amid the withdrawal of foreign forces with no peace deal in sight. In the absence of a political settlement, Afghanistan has the potential to face another round of civil war.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also recently expressed his concerns about the negative impact of the Afghan unrest on Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is trying to prevent such scenario with other countries.

He said Pakistan wanted some sort of deal before the last American soldier left Afghanistan. But observers do not hope for any political settlement given the deadlock in which intra-Afghan dialogue finds itself.

