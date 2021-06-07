Coach against the White House: Inside Steve Kerrs’ extraordinary feud with Donald Trump | Golden State Warriors





Three years after joining the team, Kevin Durant broke with the Golden State Warriors, forcing Steve Kerr to undergo a series of major roster adjustments. But Kerr was energized by the challenge that came with the symbolism of the Warriors starting another new life with the move to the brilliant Chase Center. Additionally, there was the excitement of finally entering the field with Team USA in August 2019, nine months after it was announced that he had been selected as Gregg Popovich’s assistant and 33 years after playing for his country in his star world championships in Spain. . The US team gathered in Las Vegas for the same often-staged USA Basketball mini-camp to prepare for international competitions, only now with the head coach and a high-profile assistant playing with the White House and getting together. heading to China’s delicate diplomatic waters for The tournament.

Officials didn’t say anything to Kerr until Las Vegas, however, or after the players and staff got together. Not to him in particular, said former USA Basketball general manager Jerry Colangelo. I did it in a different way. To the group, I said: We want to go about our business. Were here to represent the United States, were here to play the games, were there to do it all. It is not about politics. This is not the platform for that. I wanted a separation.

Popovich delivered a similar message when he greeted players and coaches for a reunion. We cannot fix the division in our country. But what we can do is be a great example of how people can come together for a common goal and achieve it. It’s our responsibility not only to be the best team we can be, but it’s the way we behave with the United States on our shirts. Represented a lot of people.

It was left to others to remind Popovich that he had previously referred to Donald Trump as a soulless coward who was intellectually, emotionally and psychologically unfit to be president.

In recent weeks, Kerr had used Twitter to share videos and articles criticizing Trump and to push for tighter gun control following shootings in Texas and Ohio. He referred to insane leadership in Washington and shortly after arriving for the minicamp said: Someone might walk through the gym door right now and start spraying us with an AR-15. They could. It can happen because we are all vulnerable, whether we go to a concert, church, mall, cinema or school. As a member of Team USA, I am proud to represent my country and to do so with this group in a positive and elegant way. We are fortunate to do something very unifying.

Even the disappointing seventh place for American teams at the world championships could not deter Popovich and Kerr from bragging about the summer as a positive experience. For Kerr, the chance to work closely with one of his mentors was a highlight of his coaching career, with the added enthusiasm that the staff had to stay put for the Tokyo Games.

Much more concerning for now, Kerr would return to his full-time job with easily the briefest rest of his tenure at Golden State and would only have a few weeks to complete the Warriors challenge minus Durant and, for at least several months. , without Klay Thompson.

Well I’m excited about it, Kerr said the day before the team entered the field for the first time. It’s different. It’s a very different season. Each year is a challenge and the circumstances are unique. He was 54 with three titles in his one current job, while still describing himself as a young coach with a lot to learn. But of all the problems to come, dealing with adversity would not be one of them.

It was no different when the criticism swept to the top of politics. Kerr dodging the chance to support human rights protesters in China as the NBA collectively avoided criticizing the country where it had invested billions of dollars renewed the verbal war with Trump. This time the White House was on the offensive after Kerr made no comment on the fallout from the controversy that threatened the league’s relations with the world’s most populous country: it’s a truly bizarre international story . Many of us don’t know what to do with it. This is something I read like everyone else, but I won’t comment further.

Trump jumped up. I looked at this guy, Steve Kerr, and he was like a little boy who was so afraid to answer the question, Trump said of one of his vocal opponents who also knew how to take advantage of the media. He couldn’t answer the question. He was shaking. Oh, I don’t know. I do not know. He didn’t know how to answer the question. And yet hell talks very badly about the United States. I looked at Popovich. Kind of the same, but he didn’t look so scared, actually. But they talk badly about the United States, but when they talk about China, they don’t mean anything bad. I thought it was pretty sad actually. It will be very interesting.

Air Force Academy graduate Kerr and Popovich, he added, flattered China. And yet, in our own country, they don’t pretend they don’t respect it. I said, what a difference. Isn’t that sad? Moving to revoke future invitations that had not been issued and almost certainly would not have been accepted, Trump reaffirmed that he did not want Kerr in the White House.

Trump seemed indifferent to the fact that Kerr had never spoken ill of homesickness, only to certain elected officials and politicians, or that Kerr was not shaking. The credible point of attack that the White House had but chose not to use was Kerr hiding behind the pretense of lacking knowledge when in fact he was still well read on most major current affairs and that his brother-in-law Hans van de Ven was a professor of modern art. Chinese history in Cambridge. Rely on It’s a really bizarre international story and a lot of us don’t know what to do with it, it was a botched attempt to protect the financial interests of the NBA more than Kerr was afraid, as he is. would recognize next summer. Obviously, he conceded in a matter of days, there are huge financial forces at play here as well. So how do you reconcile all of this, I don’t know.

Protesters in Hong Kong were angry with the NBA after what they saw as a lack of league support in their dispute with China. Photography: Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Either way, it was a problem when Golden States vice president of communications Raymond Ridder texted Kerr alerting him that the developments had reached a national scale, just before many ‘others call him and hit him. Kerr had previously traded punches with the White House, but as part of a group in 2015 while also considering the champions’ traditional visit. There had also been imagery of one of Trump’s least favorite public figures, Kerr, joining the Warriors to visit another of Trump’s least favorite public figures, Barack Obama, in Washington instead of s ‘stop at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on the day off built into the State’s Golden Calendar to celebrate the 2018 crown. This, however, was Kerr straight up against Trump for the first time and the administration’s spinning machine was flexing at a basketball coach whose biggest transgression was what some saw as a weak response.

Kerr pointed to mandatory media availability ahead of the Oct. 10 preseason game against Minnesota, the night after Trump’s inaccurate criticism, and responded with a mixture of dark tones and humor. Raymond and I were just talking about it and if we thought about it sooner I was going to get on a tricycle with one of these beanies with a propeller in it because he called me a little boy, he said. Just go up and see if you get the joke, but we didn’t think about it soon enough. It was really surprising, mainly because it was me. Then you stop and think it’s just everyday, it’s just another day. I was the shining object yesterday, there was another one today, and there will be a new one tomorrow, and the circus will continue. It was just weird, but it happened.

He went on to talk about living a privileged life that included meeting five previous presidents, starting with Reagan visiting the Oval Office with his mother Ann in 1984 to thank the family for the service of his father Malcolm. He spoke about what he saw as a radical departure from the dignity and respect Kerr enjoyed from leaders on both sides. Also, he wondered, does anyone want to talk about the pick-and-roll blanket tonight?

Above all, he said later in the session, it is difficult for me to comment on something that has an impact on so many people, different countries, different governments. Not really feeling comfortable being in the middle of it all, I think it makes more sense to lay a low profile and be a scared little boy. The media sitting in front of him broke up. The exchange ended after several lengthy responses to the ongoing controversy, Kerr had thoughts on gun control and even a final question that prompted his baseball team to be knocked out of the playoffs the day before. Wow, he said. It looked like a gunshot. Difficult day for me. The president goes after me and my Dodgers lose.

The games with the White House went, as Kerr predicted, enough time before the regular season that he could fully focus on his real problem of a roster in the middle of the crumble, and the prospect of the Placing the Golden States’ woes among the real problems has never been more necessary than when the schedule turned and 2019-2020 became the worst season in professional basketball history. Retired commissioner David Stern, the driving force behind the league’s transformation into an international conglomerate, died on New Years Day. Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash 25 days later. The coronavirus pandemic brought business to a halt in March, and protests against racism and police brutality later in the spring were felt in all major cities.

There were also questions for the first time in the Kerr era about the sustainability of a formation whose best player, Stephen Curry, would be 33 years old next season. Steve Kerr once again found himself with something to prove.

Adapted from Steve Kerr by Scott Howard-Cooper. Copyright 2021 by Scott Howard-Cooper. Reprinted with permission from William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

