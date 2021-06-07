Judge continues TPUA trial asking Jokowi to resign at mediation stage





Jakarta – Jakarta Central District Court judges continue trial Team for the Promotion of Academics and Activists (TPUA) who asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) resigned from his post as President of the Republic of Indonesia at the mediation stage. The president of the court directly appoints a judge to guide the mediation. “The panel of judges appointed Brother Daryanto, SH, MH, as mediator in this case. Because the parties have no other mediator and have asked the court to appoint a mediator, and the next trial will take place after that the panel of judges will have received the mediator’s report, “Presiding Judge Bambang Nurcahyono told Jakarta Central District Court Jl Bungur Besar Raya on Monday (7/6/2021). In today’s trial, the judge considered the legal situation of both parties. The trial was tinged with protests as the plaintiff did not acknowledge the presence of the defendant in this case President Jokowi who gave power to the Attorney General, but the judge continued this trial until the stage of mediation. In the previous trial, TPUA lawyer Eggi Sudjana asked President Jokowi to be present as an accused. Eggi asked Jokowi to come without a representative. “Jokowi has shown that he is incompetent as president because of the jargon he often says, work, work, work, but to be prosecuted he is not ready to work. soft, If he soft as the president chased people he came alone instead sent nobody, sent There is no legality for people, no power of attorney, no engagement letter, ”Eggi said after the trial on Monday (5/24). Content of the trial As we know, TPUA filed a complaint with the Jakarta Central District Court on Friday (30/4). On the website of the Jakarta Central District Court, the lawsuit is registered under number 266 / Pdt.G / 2021 / PN Jkt.Pst, with the plaintiff Muhidin Jalih and the defendant President Jokowi. In its petition, the TPUA called on Jokowi to resign. They also asked the court to punish Jokowi for making a written statement. Here is the complainant’s request: 1. Request the ACCUSED to publicly declare his resignation as President of the Republic of Indonesia

2. To receive a lawsuit against the law materially in this positive function.

3. Accept all these complaints

4. Declares the DEFENDANT to have committed an act contrary to the law in his positive function or to have committed a reprehensible act or an indecent act or an improper act

5. Punish the ACCUSED for making a written statement in public for the error, namely to have committed a shameful act or a wrongdoing or an undeserved act. In addition to suing Jokowi, the TPUA also filed a lawsuit against the Indonesian House of Representatives. They sued the DPR to claim that Jokowi had committed a shameful act. Here is the petition: 1. To receive a lawsuit against the law materially in this positive function.

2. Granted all such claims

3. Declare that the ACCUSED has committed an illegal act in his positive function, namely a shameful act or an inappropriate act or the omission of the shameful behavior of the president or does not fulfill his legal obligations

4. Punish the ACCUSED for exercising: Right of interpellation, namely the right of the DPR to request a statement (zap / isa)

