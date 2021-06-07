Is the photo of PM Modi with Nita Ambani shared by the former CEO of Prasar Bharati real?





An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Trust Group Director Nita Ambani is circulating on social media and was also shared by ex-CEO of Prasar Bharati, Jawhar Sircar. In the now deleted tweet, Jawahar Sircar criticized Prime Minister Modi and questioned whether other politicians and leaders would receive the same “courtesy” as the businesswoman. PM Modi greeted Nita Ambani in a viral photo? It has now emerged that the photo of the Prime Minister and Nita Ambani has been edited and was originally clicked in 2018. According to reports, the original image shows PMModigreeting Deepika Mondol from the NGO called Divyajyoti Cultural Organization and Social Welfare Society. According to reports, Mondol’s husband also confirmed that the woman in the original photo was indeed his wife. The original image originally appeared in Amar Ujala’s article. Here is the deleted tweet from Jawhar Sircar: Following this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticized Jawhar Sircar who was appointed CEO of Prasar Bharati during the PAU regime. Thakur also demanded answers and asked if Sircar would apologize to the nation. In addition, he also asked Twitter India if he would take action against Jawhar Sircar for peddling misleading information.







