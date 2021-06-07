MotoGP 2021 postponed, Jokowi escorts Lombok airport project





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The development of Lombok Airport to support the MotoGP event in Indonesia, which has been officially postponed to 2022, will be directly overseen by the President. Joko Widodo. Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko said the progress of the Lombok Airport Development Project is important to watch so that by hosting the MotoGP event in Indonesia, the airport infrastructure is not a barrier. The development of the airport which is included in the list of National Strategic Projects (NSPs) should be fully operational before the MotoGP event takes place. “We will control chronology and target completion. The hope is that once ready to operate, this airport can be inaugurated by the president, “he said on Monday (7/6/2021). According to the former TNI commander, the review of the Lombok airport development project is not the first time that it has been carried out. Previously, KSP had carried out a field verification in October 2020. Moeldoko also explained that in addition to being a PSN in accordance with Presidential Regulation no. 109/2020, this project is also implemented not only for the good reputation of PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero) or AP I but also for the good reputation of the country, considering that this airport is the main gateway for the reception of foreign tourists. The MotoGP event which was originally scheduled to take place at the Mandalika, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara circuit in 2021 has been officially postponed until March 2022.

This is because of the Covid-19 situation and our obligation to prioritize the management of Covid-19, which is why the decision was made that MotoGP will be held in March 2022. Meanwhile, AP I CEO Faik Fahmi said the development of the airport has been done to fully support the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which is home to MotoGP as well as tourism development. from Lombok and NTB in general. According to him, with this development, the capacity of the terminal at Lombok International Airport will be double that of the current one, from 3.25 million passengers per year to 7 million passengers per year. Watch the selected videos below: Discover more news on the topic of this article, here: Jokowi airport quality content

