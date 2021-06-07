Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation at 5 p.m. today: Will the Covid-19 relief package be announced? Anil Singhvi has this to say





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 5 p.m. and speculation was already mounting when news of his speech broke. Zee Business Editor-in-Chief Anil Singhvi tries to decode the subject of the address. That’s what he said about this development. Singhvi said it is very difficult to say what the announcements might be about, but if it is linked to the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely that he would urge people to be on guard even if the government was able to control the pandemic. There could be something related to this, he added. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: Regarding market expectations, the editor said it would be fair to say that there is no major demand for a government package this time around. He said that while some sectors were directly affected by the pandemic, many other sectors were doing well at the same time. In addition, many sectors are not doing as badly as during the previous lockdown. Watch the Zee Business Tweet video below: 5 … – PM … #PMModi #Narendra Modi @AnilSinghvi_ pic.twitter.com/wBGKDjfV62 Zee Business (@ZeeBusiness) June 7, 2021 Singhvi said it looks like the problems are less this time around. It could also be that businessmen are more mentally prepared this time around. He said many sectors and stocks have gained this time, which has benefited investors. There are also stocks that investors couldn’t sell last time around and now there is good value in those stocks. The pains are less this time, he says. He said he was speaking from a business perspective because there is no doubt that many people have suffered much more at the individual level. People have lost loved ones and that cannot be made up for. As an example, he said that there had not been many requests for a moratorium on loans this time around. He felt that it was unlikely that there would be an announcement related to the back-up plan. As we move towards phased unlock, the prime minister can talk about things people need to be aware of, Singhvi said.







