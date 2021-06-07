Rebels in Prime Minister’s Party prepare to challenge foreign aid cuts Action News Jax





LONDON – (AP) Leading lawmakers in Britain’s ruling Conservative Party hope to reverse the government’s controversial cut in foreign aid spending just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes world leaders to the country for a summit of the Group of Seven. The government has abandoned its long-standing commitment to devote 0.7% of the UK’s gross domestic product to international aid, citing the blow to the economy from coronavirus pandemics. He says the reduction to 0.5% is temporary. But Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May, along with former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis, are among the Tories calling for an overthrow. A vote on the matter could take place on Monday if the amendment is selected for a vote by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle. Mitchell, a former international development secretary who heads the rebellion, said he had the support of more than 30 Tory lawmakers and was confident that he would raise that number to 45. That would be enough to overthrow the working majority of 85. of Johnson in the House of Commons. The move comes just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes leaders of the rich countries of the G-7 for a summit June 11-13 in Cornwall, England. Johnson presented the meeting as an opportunity for Britain to assert itself on the world stage following the country’s departure from the European Union. The UK will also host a major environmental summit later this year in Scotland. Writing in the Guardian newspaper, Mitchell said the eyes of the world are truly on us. But right now Britain is failing because we have removed a fundamental piece of our own world leadership, he said. Britain is the only G-7 country to cut aid this year. Some 1,700 charities, academics and business leaders have written to Johnson warning him that the UK’s credibility and voice on the international stage will be undermined, even as he prepares for his first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden. It’s a matter of life and death, “former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown told the BBC. We were actually deciding who would live and who would die, especially at this point or if we took the money out for the vaccination is equivalent to removing the needle from a sick child or adult. ” England and Wales Solicitor General Lucy Frazer said the pandemic had forced the government to make tough decisions. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos