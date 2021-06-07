Pakistan tries to swap ‘debt for nature’ with its creditors (PM)





Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan was working with international lenders on a debt-for-nature swap deal that ties financial aid to improving the country’s environment.

It should be noted that “debt for nature” is a financial swap in which part of a developing country’s external debt is canceled at the local level in exchange for an investment in environmental protection.

According to the report, in an article written on the US news channel “CNN” on the occasion of World Environment Day, Imran Khan stressed the need for a partnership between governments and financial institutions to prevent the rapid deterioration of the global environment.

“Pakistan is currently working on a debt-for-nature swap deal with international lenders, which will link aid to achievements in biodiversity conservation,” he wrote.

Pakistan also recently issued the country’s 50,500 million green bonds, which has been well received in the global market.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan fully supports the United Nations Ecosystem Decade (2030-2021) and is already working on a plan to expand and restore its forests and has planted 10 billion trees, adding a billion trees and mangroves have already been planted as part of the countryside.

“Pakistan’s mangrove cover has increased by 300% over the past decade, making it the only country in the world where mangrove spread has increased,” he said.

Imran Khan pointed out that in the first phase of the Bone Challenge, Pakistan promised to rehabilitate 865,000 acres of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a goal that has already been achieved.

“We are now committed to meeting a huge national goal of voluntarily restoring 2.5 million acres of land / forests across the country by 2023 as part of the Bon Challenge,” he wrote.

The prime minister lamented that decades of recklessness placed the country on the list of countries facing the threat of climate change, but stressed that “what is true for Pakistan is complete.

“Today, a third of the world’s fields have been degraded, and in Pakistan and around the world, partial deforestation is occurring at an alarming rate,” he wrote.

Imran Khan has warned that he poses a threat to global development, food security and peace.

The Prime Minister said that “when cities lose their trees and encroach on the forests around them, they are prone to flooding, of which Pakistan is well aware”.

The prime minister pointed out that when he was growing up, Lahore was called the “City of Gardens”, but since then “cars and concrete buildings” have replaced the mango and guava trees scattered throughout the city. And canals that were once clean are now polluted with overused plastic.

