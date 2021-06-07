What to watch on Biden’s first overseas trip to UK, Brussels and GenevaExBulletin





toggle legend Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images On the first overseas trip of his tenure, President Biden visits Europe, seeking to reestablish ties with his traditional allies and partners and deal with a series of provocations from Russia. Here’s what’s on his agenda: Wednesday June 9 – RAF Mildenhall Air Force One will land at Royal Air Force Mildenhall and Biden will meet with US Air Force personnel stationed there. The President will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden on the first leg of his journey. Thursday June 10 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet to discuss bilateral issues. Climate, trade and Northern Ireland should be on the agenda. Friday June 11 and Saturday June 12 – G7 in Cornwall This is the first time that the leaders of the world’s largest economies have met in person since the pandemic. Leaders are expected to talk about recovery from the pandemic, and Biden will try to mobilize support to help poorer countries get more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which the United States is just starting to do on its own. . Former President Donald Trump had difficult relations with several G7 leaders, including Germany’s Angela Merkel and Canada’s Justin Trudeau. Biden will attempt to mend barriers and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders on the sidelines of summit group sessions. Sunday June 13 – The Queen After the conclusion of the G7, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Queen Elizabeth II, before heading to Brussels. Monday June 14 – NATO Biden will meet with NATO allies at their first summit since 2018. Biden should reassure that the United States is committed to the alliance after difficult years where Trump has fought with them to increase military spending. Amanda Sloat, European Director of the White House National Security Council, said friday that Russia’s aggressive actions in the region would be discussed, as well as China’s “strategic challenge”, cyber threats, climate change and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Biden will also meet on the sidelines with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for what could be a difficult conversation after Biden’s statement in April that the massive slaughter of Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Turks over a century ago was genocide. . Tuesday 15 June – EU, trade and technology It will be the first US-EU summit since 2014. There are thorny topics: the steel and aluminum tariffs of the Trump era, and the long-standing disputes over subsidies at Airbus and Boeing. Technology policy could also be in the spotlight. “There are also a lot of things in the tech space that we now have the opportunity to work closely with our European friends on in terms of 5G security, emerging technologies, standard setting, technology regulation.” , Sloat said. Wednesday June 16 – Russia Biden has said he wants to establish a “more stable and predictable relationship” when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva at the end of his trip. But he also said he would raise many contentious issues, including Russia’s forays into Ukraine, interference in foreign elections, the poisoning and imprisonment of Alexei Navalny, the SolarWinds hack and the attacks. of ransomware by Russian-based groups on a major US pipeline and JBS. , a major supplier of meat. Their meeting will be the first independent summit between the United States and Russia since 2018, when Trump sided with Putin in Helsinki when the Russian leader denied any interference in the 2016 election.







