PM Imran offers his sincere condolences to the families





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his deepest condolences for the unfortunate train crash in Ghotki district, which left 36 dead and more than 60 injured.

In his tweet today, Prime Minister Imran wrote: “Shocked by the horrific train crash in Ghotki early this morning, leaving 36 passengers dead. Asked the Minister of Railways to reach the site and provide medical assistance to the injured and support to the families of the dead. Order a full investigation into the railway safety loopholes.

He further asked the authorities concerned to open an in-depth investigation into the accident.

Early Monday morning, at least 36 passengers were killed after the Millat Express and Sir Syed Express collided from Karachi to Sargodha near Daharki in Ghotki district.

The accident occurred when more than 10 bogies on the Millat Express train bound for Sargodha derailed. Meanwhile, the Sir Syed Express from Lahore to Karachi collided with the bogies of the Millat Express.

Fifty passengers were injured in the accident, while several are still stuck in bogies.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson confirmed that the Millat Express bogies from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and fell on the downward track which collided with the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi.

He said relief trains from Rohri had been dispatched to the scene. In addition, the district administration as well as the railways and local police are present on site for relief.

At least 36 people were killed and 50 others injured in the incident, Ghotki deputy commissioner Usman Abdullah said.

Authorities struggled to rescue civilians when the bogies overturned, he said.

The death toll could rise as passengers are trapped in a bogie, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said that an information office has been set up for the timely delivery of information while a relief camp has been set up.

It is a difficult task, it will still take time to use heavy machinery to evacuate stranded passengers, he said.

Usman Abdullah said that due to the emergency, medical staff, including all doctors and paramedics, had been called.

SSP Ghotki Omar Tufail said those slightly injured in the incident were released after first aid.

But the passengers are still trapped in a bogie and we fear more casualties, he said.

In addition, according to Deputy Superintendent of Railways Sukkur Tariq Latif, more than 13 bogies were damaged in the accident, including 9 bogies from Millat Express and 4 bogies from Sir Syed Express.

He said work was underway to remove the injured and corpses trapped in the collapsed bogies while a rescue train from Rohri also reached the location.

