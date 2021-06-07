Chinese education entrepreneurs suffer $ 27 billion erasure amid industry crackdown

Michael Yu Minhong of New Oriental Education & Technology Group addresses the audience as Zhang … [+] Bangxin of TAL Education Group listens to his comments at the 2019 World Education Summit in Beijing, China.

China’s crackdown on the tutoring industry has hit three of the industry’s most prominent entrepreneurs, wiping out a total of $ 27 billion in wealth in just a few months.

The biggest drop came from Larry Xiangdong Chen, whose New York-listed education company Gaotu (formerly known as GSX Techedu) has lost 90% of its value since its peak in late January. Based on his stake in Gaotu, Chen, 49, ended up with a net worth of $ 1.6 billion and although that is a considerable sum, it still marks a clear reversal by compared to the $ 16.5 billion it had earlier this year.

The decline in entrepreneurial wealth is followed by Zhang Bangxin, 41, who saw his fortune drop from $ 10 billion to $ 5.5 billion as his TAL Education, also listed in New York, fell further. by 60% over the same period. A third education billionaire, Michael Minhong Yu, New Oriental Education & Technology, lost $ 2.1 billion as his New York-listed company halved.

The turnaround was sparked by Chinese regulators who launched a campaign to curb private tuition, putting the brakes on a once-booming industry that has seen tens of millions of students go online to study because of many schools were forced to suspend classes during the pandemic. But as tutoring services collected more money and continued to grow, embezzlement such as price fraud as well as false and misleading advertising began to emerge, said Guo Jingwen, an analyst based. in Shenzhen at the research firm Blue Lotus Capital Advisors.

June 1, Market regulators sampled $ 5.73 million in fines against 15 private tutoring companies including Zuoyebang backed by Alibaba, Yuanfudao backed by Tencent and Yus New Oriental Education & Technology for these reasons. Chens Gaotu and Zhangs TAL Education each received the maximum fine of $ 76,988 in April for falsely claiming the price of their online courses.

In addition to criticizing the marketing practices of these companies, the central government has also banned them from offering live classes at night to protect children’s sleep. They are also not allowed to teach elementary school classes to preschool minors. Regulators follow Chinese President Xi Jinpings call in May to lighten the burden on students and better supervise extracurricular tutoring services.

These measures clearly show the determination of regulators to rectify the industry with their fists, Guo said.

TAL Education did not respond to repeated requests for comment. A spokesperson for New Oriental Education & Technology declined to comment. Gaotu will no longer be recruiting students for its Xiao Zao Qi Meng department, which offers learning classes for children between the ages of three and eight, a company spokesperson said. It is also widely reported that the company is laying off employees, with local 36kr media reporting that a third of its total workforce could be affected. The aforementioned spokesperson did not respond to repeated requests for comment on this front.

Compared to his fellow education tycoons, Chen seems to have a tough road ahead. Heavy marketing expenses would have caused Gaotu to report losses for the first quarter compared to profits a year ago. He also posted a disappointing second quarter sales outlook and was caught in the fallout from the implosion of Bill Hwangs Archegos Capital.

The US-based investment firm had built a highly leveraged position in Gaotu, then was forced to liquidate giant blocks of the firm’s shares when it couldn’t meet margin calls in March. In addition, the company has become the target of multiple short seller attacks, with Grizzly bear research describing it as a fraud and said its auditor Deloitte is not expected to sign the company’s annual report in April.

Gaotu has denied the allegations, but short sellers’ interests still stand at 18.7 million shares, or 13% of its total free float, according to New York-based data firm S3 Partners.

Tommy Wong, Hong Kong-based analyst at China Merchants Securities, says there could be more political risk. Local media have speculated for a month that regulators could go so far as to ban private tutoring companies from offering classes on weekends as well as during summer and winter holidays, a particularly busy time for the tutoring industry.

The market did not integrate the worst-case scenario, but integrated part of that scenario, Wong says.

Blue Lotuss Guo believes that the authorities do not want after-school tutoring to be completely closed, but she also points out that the Hangzhou municipal government continues to crack down. Authorities last month banned companies from offering tutoring services to elementary school students below third grade on weekends.

To deal with headwinds that have rocked the industry, all three companies have cut spending, especially marketing spending, as regulators are now taking a closer look at how they present themselves to students.

The industry has gone from rapid growth to a plateau, she says. Investors can no longer view education companies as similar to technology stocks. They can no longer expect such explosive growth.