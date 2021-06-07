Violence, no lies, that’s the red line





Facebook vice president Nick Clegg defended the company’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump from his platform in an interview with ABC News on Sunday. Clegg said the social network took action against Trump because his posts encouraged violence, not because they shared lies.

“I don’t think anyone wants a private company like FaceBook to check everything people say on social media for precise accuracy and then kick people off the platform if what they say is incorrect,” Clegg said.

His response came in response to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asking whether Trump – if he was still on Facebook – would have been penalized by society for saying the 2020 election was rigged, as he reiterated during a speech this weekend.

“So the bright red line encourages violence, not the spreading of lies?” »Asked Stephanopoulos.

Yes, said Clegg. We have very clear rules, they are called community standards. Anyone can go online to see them, and one of the brightest red lines like you just said is you can’t no matter who you are you could be the Pope, the Queen. of England, the President of the United States declares that you cannot use our services, and I hope most people will think it is reasonable, to aid, encourage, promote or praise acts of violence.

Facebook hit Trump with an indefinite suspension on January 7, a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol. At the time, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Trump was convicted of using the platform to incite a violent insurgency against a democratically elected government. The risk of leaving him on Facebook, Zuckerberg added, was just too great.

Before the Capitol riot, Trump posted several times on Facebook that the election was “rigged,” in his words. On January 5, he announced that he would be speaking at the “March to Save America,” and then added a follow-up message saying, “TOMORROW, THANKS!”

His last Facebook post on January 6 read, “I ask everyone on the US Capitol to stay peaceful. No violence! Remember that WE are the Law and Order Party, respect the law and our great men and women in blue. Thank you!”

Clegg’s interview on Sunday came after Facebook announced on Friday that it was suspending Trump for at least two years. Trump’s suspension is set to be lifted on January 7, 2023, exactly two years after he was kicked off the platform, but Clegg said his return also hinged on good behavior, in essence.

Clegg said on Friday that Facebook would turn to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has diminished by the time Trump’s suspension is expected to be lifted. The company will also assess several external factors, Clegg said, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assemblies and other markers of civil unrest, when making its decision.

If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to reassess until that risk subsides, he added.

Trump’s suspension also applies to Instagram, owned by Facebook. Trump had a total of 56 million followers on both platforms at the time he was banned.

And when Trump is given the green light to return to Facebook, Clegg said there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in [the] future, up to and including the permanent deletion of its pages and accounts.

