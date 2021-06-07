TWK KPK employees just called a blanket to get rid of a number of people





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Lecturer in Political Science and International Studies, University of Paramadina Ahmad Khoirul Umam assessed the National Insight Test for Employees PCN just a blanket to get rid of some people. "In my opinion, TWK is a cover that was prepared from the start," he said during the Paramadina Public Policy Institute webinar on Monday (6/7/2021). He said efforts to weaken the anti-corruption commission had been led by several groups since 2017. Great design which, according to him, was done slowly to get rid of certain groups. Moreover, it is unfortunate that this condition arose during the time of President Joko Widodo's administration. Jokowi said he had so far been seen as a representative of civil society because he was not from the military. He also questioned the attitude of the president's aides in response to Jokowi's statement after 75 KPK employees were declared not to have passed the TWK. Although the former governor of DKI Jakarta demanded that the selection not harm employees, in fact 51 people are still considered red. After the appointment of 51 agents PCN entered the red zone and 24 others were placed, the president made no further statement. However, the Palace had expressed respect for the decision. "I see this situation as a fact that the president turns a blind eye to what is happening at the KPK per second," he explained. The director of the KPK's anti-corruption and socialization campaign, Giri Suprapdiono, hopes that President Joko Widodo will denounce the results determined during last month's TWK. It refers to government regulation No. 17/2021 relating to the management of civil servants In the regulations, it is explained that the President, as the holder of the highest authority for the development of civil servants, is authorized to determine the appointment, transfer and dismissal of civil servants.

