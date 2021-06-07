Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs NEC meeting to decide on increase budget for 2021-2022





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Monday to consult on the development budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 with the provinces, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting brought together the prime minister and chief ministers of the four provinces and other senior government officials, as approvals would be given to budget targets for next year.

It has been proposed to set the federal PSDP at Rs 900 billion in addition to allocating Rs 1,235 billion for provincial development projects. Economic growth for next year should also be set at 4.8 or 5%.

The targets for inflation and economic indicators would also be set at the meeting of the NEC chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A report previously noted that the 2021-22 federal budget will have a total estimated expenditure of Rs 8.4 trillion.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the total federal budget expenditure is estimated at Rs8.4 trillion, with a recommendation for an increase of up to 10 to 15 percent in the salaries of government employees. The civil servants’ retirement budget is estimated at Rs470 billion, they said.

It was recommended in the budget that no new taxes be imposed on people’s wages, they said while sharing the main features.

The sources said the development budget – Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) – is estimated at Rs 900 billion, in addition to allocating Rs 500 billion for government spending.

They further shared that an allocation of Rs 400 billion was budgeted for grants. The defense budget is estimated at over 1.3 trillion rupees for the next fiscal year, they said.

