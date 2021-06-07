Hilarious appeal of two children to Prime Minister Modi saying they are ready to ‘sacrifice’ education to fight Covid cracks on the internet

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly affected the studies of several students across the country and around the world, with exams being postponed and online education not available to everyone. This extraordinary situation brought out the creative side of two children who managed to make Internet users laugh with their hilarious video.

Considering how the pandemic has forced many people to go beyond their duty, these two children believe they too should do their part. Shared on Twitter last week, the video shows two young boys calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the supreme sacrifice of dropping out of school in order to join the fight against the coronavirus. The video starts with one of the boys saying: Agar corona se bachne ke liye apni padhai qurbaan karni pade toh Modiji hum tayyar hain (if being free from coronavirus requires the sacrifice of our studies, then I’m ready for that, Modiji) !! ! This is followed by another zealous child who says, Agar saat saal bhi school bandh karna pade toh yeh balidaan hum denge (if schools are to be closed for seven years, we are ready to make this sacrifice too) !!

The enthusiastic kids who channeled their energy and creativity to make this hilarious appeal caught the attention of internet users. The video has received over 118,000 views and 8.9,000 likes since it was shared on the microblogging site.

Many shared their reaction in the comments section of the tweet. Joining the appeal made by the two children, a student said she agreed with them and wanted her college to remain closed.

Hm bhi taayar hai band hi rakho college – Nandita Kumari (@ Nandita55771167) June 6, 2021

Another user applauded the acting skills of both children, especially the second child whose dialogue delivery wins their hearts. The expressions and change in tone of voice of the children as he gives a pitiful cry of sacrifice, certainly made the video even more entertaining.

So cute…. the good kid’s dialogue delivery is awesome… how he lowers his tone at the end – Ana …… (@ Anamika52307198) June 6, 2021

Many users have even predicted that both children definitely have an acting future and can give many actors a run for their money.

