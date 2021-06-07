Cheney: Trump inciting January 6 riot “the most dangerous thing” a president has done





“I was stunned. I couldn’t imagine any justification for this,” Cheney said of McCarthy’s visit to Trump during an episode of David Axelrod’s “The Ax Files” podcast, which was recorded on Saturday afterward. -midday as part of a University of Chicago alumni weekend. Event. “And I asked him why he did it, and he said, well, he had just been in the neighborhood, basically.” House Republicans ousted Cheney from his leadership position last month over his public rejection of Trump’s lie that he won the election – a McCarthy-backed ouster. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, repeatedly clashed with McCarthy, who tried to align himself with Trump, and then with the Republican base, before the 2022 midterm. de Cheney on Saturday underscored her commitment to exposing Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud and characterizations of the riot, despite losing her leadership position to the detriment of her position. Trump continued to advance election lies on Saturday night when he spoke to the North Carolina Republican Party, crushing hopes of Republicans who want him to keep a tighter political stance as Republicans move on. the offensive in 2022.

“Like I said, I think what Donald Trump has done is the most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath of office by any president in our history,” Cheney said. earlier on Saturday. “And so the idea that a few weeks after doing that, the leader of the Republicans in the House would be in Mar-a-Lago, basically, you know, begging him to somehow get back into the fold. , or whatever. That was what he was doing, to me that was inexcusable. “

Cheney also compared Trump’s rhetoric to that of the Chinese Communist Party, arguing that his questioning of the federal electoral system was comparable to the group’s efforts to discredit American democracy.

“When you listen to Donald Trump speak now, when you hear the language he uses now, these are basically the same things the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy,” a- she declared.

“When he says our system isn’t working… when he suggests he’s, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow he’s failed – that’s the same things the Chinese government says about us, ”Cheney continued. “And and it is very dangerous and damaging… and it is not true.”

McCarthy changed his mind about Trump’s responsibility for the January 6 riot, which left more than 100 police officers injured, interrupted the Congressional count of Electoral College votes for more than five hours, and forced lawmakers to lock up when pro-Trump rioters passed the United States Capitol Police. A week after the riot, McCarthy said that while he did not support Trump’s impeachment, he “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” But about two weeks later, the California Republican visited Trump in Mar-a-Lago, where the two Republicans discussed strategy to win a House majority midway through next year, according to a reading from the meeting provided by Trump’s political action committee, Save America. CNN reported at the time that Trump was focusing his political energy on targeting Cheney. In May, McCarthy announced his opposition to forming a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan.6 attack, an effort that failed in the Senate later that month when Senate Republicans blocked it. . While McCarthy backed Cheney in his first leadership vote in February after his vote to impeach Trump, their relationship fell apart as Cheney continued to speak out against the former president’s grip on the GOP. McCarthy backed his opponent, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, who ultimately defeated Cheney in the vote for the presidency of the House Republican Conference last month.

Hannah Rabinowitz, Marshall Cohen, Jeremy Herb, Michael Warren, Devon M. Sayers, Jamie Gangel, Ryan Nobles, Manu Raju, Annie Grayer and Lauren Fox of CNN contributed to this report.

