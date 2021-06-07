Pak, China plan to set up media house to challenge West’s news dominance

Pakistan and China are working on plans to create a TV channel and media organization with the aim of achieving news dominance and providing an alternative to Western media narrative, people familiar with the media said. developments on condition of anonymity.

The two countries are studying the possibility of creating an organization modeled on the Qatari Al-Jazeera or Russian RT network, with journalists of international stature, which would be supported by Chinese funding, it was said.

The idea behind this decision is that China’s internal dynamics prevent open media, but the country has financial clout, while Pakistan’s internal scenario favors such a media organization but the state lacks resources. financial, the people said, citing internal documents viewed by Indian security. agencies.

The two countries believe that it is necessary to have a news house of the stature of Al-Jazeera and RT to propel favorable narratives and such an organization could be established in Pakistan and funded by China to achieve the goals. of both parties, added the people.

The move follows Pakistan’s unsuccessful efforts about two years ago to launch an English TV channel with Turkey and Malaysia that was to project a correct image of Islam and deal with the challenges posed by Islamophobia. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about the company following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in New York in September 2019.

This project was apparently scrapped last year due to lack of interest from Turkey and Malaysia and there has been no update from the Pakistani side.

The people also highlighted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks at a Communist Party Politburo meeting on May 31 on the need to create a trustworthy, kind and respectable image for the country and said it reflected a decision of Beijing to tone down its recent wolf warrior diplomacy.

Xi told senior Communist Party leaders that the country needs to make many friends, unite the majority and continually expand its circle of friends with those who understand and are friendly with China, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. China needs to keep the tone in its communications with the world and must be open and confident, but also modest and humble, he said.

One of the people quoted above said: The current project aims to establish a media house to project a so-called correct image of Pakistan. Although the documents do not directly refer to China in terms of content, the very fact that the funding would be provided by China is proof that China intends to use this channel as a platform to improve its image.

One of the documents viewed by security agencies indicates that China competes with the West in terms of technology and economics, but lags behind in information dominance. He further states that in a world dominated by social media, winning the storytelling battle is more important than winning the physical battle, and dominance in technology and the economy may not be fully achieved without dominance in the world. information field.

The proposed media organization will strengthen the capacity to challenge hostile narratives through opposing or alternative narratives and that Sino-Pakistani collaboration is needed to strengthen this critical capacity. The proposed organization will give importance to the dominance of information and attempt to eliminate misperceptions, the document adds.

In recent months, the powerful Pakistani army has taken several measures to intimidate and silence its critics in the media. Popular TV presenter Hamid Mir was interrupted by Geo News, one of Pakistan’s most watched channels, after threatening to disclose details of the alleged murder of a senior military official by his wife during a protest in Islamabad on May 29 against the assault of a Pakistani journalist by intelligence agents.