Facebook executive defends Trump ban





The social media company’s new application protocols were unveiled on Friday.

Facebook’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said on Sunday the company was “justified” in its decision to keep former President Donald Trump suspended from the platform for at least two years.

The company announced the two-year ban on Friday.

The move comes after its independent supervisory board ruled in May that Facebook was right to suspend Trump from the platform following the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, but that its “sanction indefinite and without standard of indefinite suspension “was not appropriate.

Facebook announced on Friday that it had created new “enforcement protocols” which state that in times of “civil unrest and continuing violence” public figures can be suspended for serious violations for a month, six months, a year or more. two years, after which Facebook “turn to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has diminished. “

“The most severe sentence is justified”

Clegg told ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that, in Trump’s case, “the harsher sanction is warranted” and pointed to Facebook’s initial explanation for the creation of the two-year suspension sanction.

The company said on Friday it had taken into consideration the need for the suspension “to be long enough to allow a safe period of time after the acts of incitement, significant enough to deter Mr. Trump and others from committing such serious acts, future violations and proportionate to the gravity of the violation itself.

Clegg told “This Week” that Facebook’s move has been criticized by those who think Trump should be allowed to return to Facebook immediately and by those who think he should be banned for good.

“But, in a sense, our job is not to make these decisions by thinking which side of the political aisle will most agree or disagree with us, but simply to do it in a fair way, transparent and proportionate, according to our rules and, most importantly, reacts to the comments and criticisms that Facebook received when we first suspended Donald Trump from Facebook from the independent supervisory board, “he told” This Week ”.

Clegg said the board tasked Facebook with creating “clearer due process, clearer standards” and “clearer penalties,” which he says is now being done.

“We have now defined what penalties would apply, which I hope will remain, those very rare instances where a public individual uses our app and services to say things in an advocating way, or in their own right. case praised the rioters involved. in, the violence going on at that time, ”Clegg said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos