Why China is betting on Minmetals’ success with direct lithium mining technologies

R&D investments at Yiliping totaled around $ 7 million and a 1 kt scale pilot line started operating in April. After running consecutively for two months, test results showed improvements in lithium recovery rates and processing costs over historical processing methods.

At present, China is highly dependent on imported raw materials to produce lithium products

Initially, Minmetals Salt Lake adopted a membrane technology provided by Jiuwu Hi-Tech, although a solar evaporation step was still essential and it took 18-24 months to produce a concentrated brine from which the lithium could be extracted.

New direct lithium extraction technology, on the other hand, shortens the extraction process to 20 days, can be applied in the initial concentration stage of processing, and uses membrane separation later to extract lithium from the solution, increasing current capacity without significant investment.

According to Roskill, since China relies heavily on imported raw materials to produce lithium products, essential in Li-ion batteries, the development of domestic lithium resources such as Yiliping is seen as the key to establishing the safety of supply and help Chinese companies stay competitive. This is why the government released its action plan for building a world-class industrial base in Salt Lake City, which shows Xi Jinping’s determination to support the development of brine assets in China.

China has abundant brine resources located in Qinghai province, but the quality of low lithium resources, although the high Li: Mg ratio, hampered production, Roskills Analysis bed. If direct lithium mining technology can be successfully applied to Minmetals’ existing operation and other Salt Lake assets in China, lithium extracted from brine is expected to contribute to a larger portion of the supply. global.

Minmetals Salt Lake is a subsidiary of Minmetals Group, which earlier this year announced a $ 225 million agreement with Ganfeng Lithium for the latter to take a 49% stake in the Salt Lake project.