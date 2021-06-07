Covid, carbon and China are on the agenda of the G7 but Boris Johnson will be impatiently awaiting Joe Biden

A sunny stretch of the Cornish coast will become the center of international politics this week as well as the UK’s most guarded corner.

The world’s most powerful leaders will travel to Carbis Bay, near St Ives, for a series of intensive talks designed to chart a course out of the continuing devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a parallel universe without Covid, Boris Johnson would spend 2021 devoting his energy to projecting his vision of Britain reaffirming its presence on the world stage after Brexit.

Fortunately, it was the UK’s turn to host this year’s G7 meeting of the world’s major economies. What better chance could there have been of forging the high-level ties that will be crucial to the success or failure of Britain’s efforts to reposition itself internationally?

Instead, the impact of Covid will cast a shadow over every meeting, seminar or working lunch enjoyed by the Prime Minister and his VIP guests.

From Friday to Sunday, it will host the leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan who make up the G7club, as well as representatives of the European Union.

For Mr Johnson, it will be an invaluable chance to chat with President Joe Biden in person for the first time rather than sharing a transatlantic phone call. As in all walks of life, there is no substitute for high ranking politicians who meet in the flesh.

Underlining its determination to reach out to other major economies with which the UK needs to negotiate free trade agreements, the leaders of Australia, India, South Africa and Korea from the South have been invited as guests although India’s Narendra Modi will participate virtually due to the virulence of the pandemic in his country.

Managers and their delegations of advisers, managers and press officers will be required to provide a negative test result before their arrival and then undergo daily checks.

They will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing as they move around the Carbis Bay hotel and the three meeting rooms built by its private beach especially for the occasion.

At the top of the leaders’ agenda, it will be necessary to respond to the immediate threat of the pandemic as the number of cases increases around the world.

They are under pressure to increase vaccine supply in poorer regions of the world following World Health Organization warning of dangerous gap in vaccine availability as low-income countries receive less one percent of the doses administered so far.

Leaders will also discuss cooperation to rebuild economies ravaged by Covid, including securing an international deal on how digital businesses are taxed.

Measures to reduce international carbon emissions are high on the agenda, laying the groundwork for Cop26, the climate summit hosted in Glasgow by the government in November.

Mr Johnson is expected to attend the Cornish meeting which is expected to be carbon neutral to call on other leaders to replicate the UK’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

It will also be the first opportunity since the pandemic hit them to discuss China’s growing economic and strategic power and respond to its removal of its Uyghur Muslim minority and the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

The venue for the talks was not only chosen for its scenic qualities, but because the coastal location away from the UK’s largest population centers is deemed easier to protect against Extinction Change and anti- globalization.

Steel fences have already started to be erected around the hotel and neighboring resort of Tregenna Castle, where some rulers will be staying, and rail lines, main roads and coastal paths are closed in the region.

Over 5,000 police officers from across the UK have been recruited to support 1,500 officers in Devon and Cornwall. Most will be accommodated in a temporary village built in neighboring fields, but others will be accommodated on a government-chartered Estonian cruise liner.

The Resist G7 coalition, which is coordinating some protests, said: As world leaders dine at a restaurant where the most expensive wine costs 850 a bottle, the climate and ecological crisis rages on.

He said: Johnson is taking the G7 to one of the poorest places in Europe. Behind beauty hides great poverty. World leaders will not see the real Cornwall.